Pospisil: New No. 8 South Sioux City's coach Nelson Wilson trying to restore former glory

South Sioux City’s basketball fortunes sagged in recent years.

After winning three Class B titles in four years, the Cardinals are 10 years removed from the 2013 title, eight years removed from their last winning season in 2015.

Nelson Wilson is trying to restore their glory.

The second-year coach has the Cardinals at 8-6 — they were 9-14 in his first season — after reaching the finals of the River Cities Conference tournament. They beat Class B No. 3 Omaha Roncalli 69-62 at home to get there, then lost 89-57 at No. 1 Omaha Skutt.

But after a week in which every ranked team in Class B but Skutt lost, the Cardinals are No. 8 in the new ratings.

“It’s the whole culture thing,’’ Wilson said. “And just our guys understanding that you don't change culture in one season. It’s a progression thing. You know, the unfortunate thing for juniors and seniors, they're a part of the foundation and they won’t get to see the finished product until they're in college and they're coming back and they're looking back.

“But they're a huge part of why we're where we're at.”

The blowout loss stung his players. In the locker room, Wilson was hearing that being runner-up, or “second place” wasn’t want they wanted.

“That’s great to hear, right? But I also had to make those guys understand that South Sioux has not been in the position to play for the RCC championship in a long time. So to come from where we were at, even last season, to this season, that’s a huge compliment to the guys and in the work and the sacrifice they're willing to put in.”

The Cardinals have been led by seniors Anthony Earth, who’s averaging 21 points a game, and Manny Paul, who had 16 rebounds and 10 blocks in the Roncalli win.

South Sioux’s lineup will get a boost as two starters are to come back this week from injuries. Carsten Calvillo, a senior, is to play Monday night at Hartington Cedar Catholic in a makeup game that is the final of Fremont Bergan’s holiday tournament. Xander Ardley Jr.’s return is set for Thursday, when the Cardinals visit the friendly confines of Elkhorn Mount Michael.

“I told the guys like if you've never been in an environment like that, you're going to be in for a surprise,’’ Wilson said. “It's a great atmosphere, because they're just on top of you everywhere.”

Good trip for Mustangs

While No. 5 Millard North (13-3) split its pair of four-point games at the Quincy (Illinois) Shootout, new coach Mike Eztelmiller was not disappointed.

“We got to play different teams that we've never seen before and compete against teams that play on a national level,’’ Etzelmiller said. “I'm very happy with how we battled against much longer and larger players we matched their physicality and executed well on the offensive side.

“We made runs at the beginning of the second-half to make a comeback in the first game and in the second game to expand the lead to 16. The cause of those runs were stops on defense.”

Santee ranked

A school that last was at state in 1936 and I can’t tell you the last time it was ranked in boys basketball, Santee enters the Class D-2 ratings at No. 10 with a 9-1 record. The Warriors earned it with an 84-81 home win Friday night over previous No. 9 Stuart (10-3).

Their loss was 62-54 to Class C-2 Omaha Nation, now 11-5, at the Lakota Nation Invitational. After not having a game for a month, they won three games last week. Next for them is the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament that starts Saturday.

Lincoln shuffle

Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Pius X, the latter ranked for the first time this season, replace Lincoln High and Lincoln Southwest in the all-Class A Top 10. Southeast beat Lincoln High for its third overtime win of the year. Pius X beat Southwest for the second time. All seven Lincoln teams except Northeast have been in and out of the ratings.

Class B

Aside from Skutt, Elkhorn is the hottest team in the class with a six-game winning streak that included a 59-46 triumph at then-No. 7 Beatrice and a 48-41 home victory over then-No. 4 Crete. The Antlers (9-6) gore their way in at No. 4 in time for this week’s Eastern Midlands Conference tournament.

The EMC’s Norris returns at No. 9. Beatrice, Elkhorn Mount Michael and Scottsbluff exit.

Centennial tournament

Omaha Concordia became the latest from the Centennial Conference with an impressive win over a Class B team, beating Bennington 60-50 on Saturday. If Boys Town (5-6) is on its game and gets past Wahoo Neumann in Monday’s start to the Centennial tournament, the Cowboys could be a tough out for Concordia the next night.​

