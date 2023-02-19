Remember the tightly bunched pack of teams between seventh and 16th in the NSAA point standings a week ago?

No. 16 was Papillion-La Vista South.

Now the Titans are No. 8, projected to be hosting Omaha North in their district opener instead of visiting Lincoln Pius X.

Their meteoric rise resulted from beating Lincoln East, fifth in last week’s Top 10, 66-50 at home on Friday and holding serve the next night with an 85-33 win over Omaha South.

The NSAA hasn’t released official pairings for the Class A postseason. Those are due out Tuesday. All regular-season games have been played, but records for out-of-state opponents must be updated.

But from all indications, the point standings are accurate. So time to project.

Besides Papio South, Elkhorn South, from ninth to seventh; Lincoln High, from 10th to ninth; Lincoln Southeast, from 14th to 11th; and Omaha Central, from 16th to 14th, improved their seedings.

Conversely, those who lost ground were Lincoln North Star, from seventh to 12th; Lincoln Northeast, from 11th to 15th; Pius, from 13th to 16th; Kearney, from 13th to 12th; and Lincoln Southwest, from eighth to 10th.

District projections

District 1: No. 29 Grand Island at No. 28 Omaha Benson, winner goes to No. 1 Bellevue West; No. 15 Lincoln Northeast at No. 14 Omaha Central.

District 2: No. 30 Omaha Northwest at No. 27 Columbus, winner goes to No. 2 Millard North; No. 16 Lincoln Pius X at No. 13 Kearney.

District 3: No. 31 Norfolk at No. 26 Fremont, winner goes to No. 3 Gretna; No. 17 Omaha Bryan at No. 12 Lincoln North Star.

District 4: No. 32 Omaha South at No. 25 Bellevue East, winner goes to No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep; No. 18 North Platte at No. 11 Lincoln Southeast.

District 5: No. 33 Omaha Buena Vista at No. 24 Omaha Westview, winner goes to No. 5 Lincoln East; No. 19 Millard West at No. 10 Lincoln Southwest.

District 6: No. 23 Omaha Burke at No. 6 Omaha Westside; No. 20 Millard South at No. 9 Lincoln High.

District 7: No. 22 Papillion-La Vista at No. 7 Elkhorn South; No. 21 Omaha North at No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South.

Of those 8 to 14 seeds hosting in the semifinal round: Papio South is 2-0 against North, winning 48-45 and 66-50. Southwest beat Millard West 72-65. Kearney lost at home 62-54 against Pius X. Northeast beat Central 51-47. The other three hosts have no history this season with their opponents.

While Central is the highest seed of the nine OPS teams, it’s likely not the best hope to avoid the school district being shut out of the state tournament for the second time in three years and only the 10th time since 1934. The Eagles’ potential final opponent would be undefeated Bellevue West, which won on their floor 69-44 on Jan. 24.

Class B projected subdistrict pairings for Wednesday and Thursday (subdistricts were assigned before the season):

B-1: No. 10 Beatrice at No. 9 Norris. Winner at No. 3 Crete on Thursday.

B-2: No. 26 Nebraska City at No. 23 Plattsmouth. Winner at No. 13 Waverly on Thursday.

B-3: No. 19 Ralston at No. 8 Omaha Roncalli; No. 16 Omaha Gross at No. 2 Platteview.

B-4: No. 22 Elkhorn North at No. 1 Omaha Skutt; No. 15 Elkhorn Mount Michael at No. 6 Elkhorn.

B-5: No. 27 Schuyler at No. 5 Bennington; No. 21 Blair at No. 11 South Sioux City.

B-6: No. 20 Hastings at No. 17 Seward. Winner at No. 7 York on Thursday.

B-7: No. 25 Lexington at No. 24 Grand Island Northwest. Winner at No. 14 McCook on Thursday.

B-8: No. 18 Alliance at No. 12 Gering. Winner at No. 4 Scottsbluff on Thursday.

In the other four classes, play-in games in subdistricts are Monday, semifinals Tuesday and finals Thursday. The 12 subdistrict winners and the four highest subdistrict-tournament losing teams in the NSAA point standings move on to winner-take-all district finals that are seeded. Those can be played between Feb. 25 and 28.

Ratings comments

Class A: Bellevue West escaped Westside with an 80-78 overtime win. The Warriors move up to fifth despite the loss. Lincoln East falls to sixth. Papio South and Lincoln Southeast replace Northeast and North Star.

Class B: No. 3 Elkhorn beat Roncalli, which slips from fourth to fifth. No. 2 Platteview’s 49-48 was the third consecutive loss for No. 6 Crete, all to top-five teams in B or C-1. Waverly returns at No. 10 and previous No. 7 Beatrice exits.

Class C-1: Aurora rises another notch to fourth after beating Crete. The Huskies switch places with Lincoln Lutheran, which lost 74-61 to new No. 10 Boys Town. At 10-11, the Cowboys have losses only to Class B or ranked C-1 and C-2 teams but is only the third seed in its subdistricts.

Classes C-2 to D-2: With their girls teams scheduled for subdistricts, there were fewer games than a normal week. Ansley-Litchfield is the new No. 10 in D-1. O’Neill St. Mary’s and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller rise above Santee and Stuart in D-2.

Stats needed

Coaches in Class A, Class B and other Omaha-area teams not downloading team statistics to MaxPreps are reminded Monday is the next reporting date and should send to stu.pospisil@owh.com.

Wrestling do-overs

Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen is his school’s third four-time state champion, but the first that wasn’t named Brett. Brett Allgood won his four from 1999-2002 and Brett Velasquez from 2011-14. Younger brother Kyler Lauridsen, listed Sunday as a junior with two state titles, as a sophomore should have been on the list of those halfway to four titles. Wouldn’t bet against them being the first brothers being four-timers.

Also, Nebraska Public Media carried the tournament in its entirety — well beyond the scheduled four-hour window it allotted. The point I tried to make on Sunday was that the finals seemed to last for an eternity, and wrestlers the likes of Tyler Stewart and Tyson Terry from Omaha North in the heaviest weights get denied the chance to compete before a full house like their 106-pound brethren. Always have believed that to be unfortunate.

