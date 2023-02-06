It’s the first Monday of February, and your coffee-shop conversation needs a new topic.

With the help of the NSAA computers, we’re here to help.

Strength of schedule.

It’s not surprising that undefeated Bellevue West leads Class A.

But Battle Creek, a 6-13 team in Class C-1, is tops in any class. The Braves’ opponents, including those they have yet to play, have a success rate of 64.29%.

It’s a reflection of their Mid State Conference, since the next two in Class C-1 are league members Wayne and Pierce.

Among the top five in each of the six classes — 30 teams in all — half have winning records themselves. But some of the 15 that are at 50% or under could be thorns in the side of favorites a couple weeks from now when the postseason begins.

As for the six No. 1 teams in this week’s rankings, three have a strength of schedule below 50% — Ogallala in C-1, Doniphan-Trumbull in C-2 and Lincoln Parkview in D-2.

The top five in each class, with the No. 1 teams also included:

Class A — No. 1 Bellevue West (19-0), 60.38%; Omaha Creighton Prep (15-6), 59.71; Lincoln Southwest (11-7), 58.23; Millard West (7-12), 58.04; Lincoln Pius X (13-7), 57.67.

Class B — Scottsbluff (13-7), 61.31; Gering (9-9), 60.61; Elkhorn North (4-14), 60.10; South Sioux City (9-9), 58.74; Waverly (9-8), 58.61; No. 1 Omaha Skutt (16-2), 56.84.

Class C-1 — Battle Creek (6-13), 64.29; Wayne (16-6), 61.59; Pierce (17-2), 60.32; Boys Town (8-8), 60.25; Chase County (6-10), 59.95; No. 1 Ogallala (21-0), 48.46.

Class C-2 — Palmyra (10-11), 60.23; Freeman (20-1), 58.07; Grand Island Central Catholic (7-12), 57.59; Hershey (9-10), 57.54; Hartington Cedar Catholic (15-4), 57.47; No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull (20-0), 48.26.

Class D-1 — Bertrand (10-7), 57.77; Elm Creek (17-3), 56.52; Wilcox-Hildreth (1-18), 55.79; Neligh-Oakdale (3-15), 55.58; No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (17-2), 54.93.

Class D-2 — Falls City Sacred Heart (11-8), 55.81; Santee (11-2), 55.77; Creighton (11-10), 54.91; Fullerton (6-14), 53.35; Friend (13-7), 53.01; No. 1 Lincoln Parkview (17-3), 46.49.

Heartland Hoops

Of greatest Class A interest Saturday in the 16th annual event at Grand Island will be the two games involving Top 10 teams. Bellevue West plays Bishop Walsh (6-16) from suburban Baltimore at 6:15 p.m., after Omaha Westside’s 4:30 p.m. game against Real Salt Lake Academy (16-7).

Walsh’s schedule has been largely against the big boys of the Nike Elite circuit. The Spartans’ Mike Williams is bound for LSU and had a 36-point game during a three-day event over the weekend in New Jersey.

The Heartland Hoops Classic, the state’s premier showcase event each season, starts on Friday night with a 6 p.m. doubleheader at Grand Island Central Catholic. Walsh plays Huntington Prep from West Virginia, then Sunrise Christian from suburban Wichita, Kansas, plays Real Salt Lake. Huntington Prep-Sunrise Christian will be the last of the seven games on Saturday.

Saturday – 9:40 a.m.: Freeman vs. Central City; 11:20: Platteview vs. Grand Island; 1 p.m.: Wahoo vs. North Platte; 2:45: Gordon-Rushville vs. Grand Island Central Catholic; 4:30: Real Salt Lake vs. Westside; 6:15: Bishop Walsh vs. Bellevue West; 8: Huntington Prep vs. Sunrise Christian.

Ratings comments

In the Top 10, Lincoln North Star and Elkhorn South returned to the ratings, defeating Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Central, respectively, to replace them.

In Class B, Bennington rises to No. 2 after No. 3 Crete lost to Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo and previous No. 2 Platteview lost 56-55 at Ralston (8-11).

In Class C-1, No. 8 Pierce won the Mid State title and Wayne, which finished third, returns at No. 10 after previous No. 6 O’Neill lost twice in the tournament.

In Class C-2, No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull defeated C-1 No. 5 Central City for the Lou-Platte final, No. 3 Amherst won the Fort Kearney title, No. 4 Freeman the East Central Nebraska crown and No. 8 Elkhorn Valley the Niobrara Valley title. New No. 10 Wisner-Pilger won the East Husker tournament.

In Class D-1, defending champion North Platte St. Patrick’s returns to No. 1 after Bertrand gave Maywood-Hayes Center its first loss. No. 4 Johnson-Brock defeated C-2 No. 5 Tri County for the Pioneer title.

In Class D-2, No. 2 Shelton defeated Kenesaw for the Twin Valley title.

Statistics due: Coaches of teams not using MaxPreps are reminded to email statistics reports to me by Tuesday.​

