Preseason Nebraska high school baseball team ratings

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on March 18.
* * *
Top 10
Team, 2019 record, 2019 ranking
7. Millard North, 12-12, NR
8. Lincoln Southwest, 15-8, NR
9. Millard South, 23-10, 2
10. Omaha Westside, 16-9, NR
CLASS A
1. Millard West, 28-5, 1
2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 20-12, 3
3. Lincoln East, 19-10, NR
4. Bellevue West, 12-14, NR
5. Elkhorn South, 20-5, 5
6. Millard North, 12-12, NR
7. Lincoln Southwest, 15-8, NR
8. Millard South, 23-10, 2
9. Omaha Westside, 16-9, NR
10. Papillion-La Vista South, 6-18, NR
CLASS B
1. Elkhorn, 13-12, 5
2. Norris, 19-11, 2
3. Omaha Skutt, 14-8, 9
4. Ralston, 10-14, NR
5. Elkhorn North, 0-0, NR
6. Bennington, 20-5, 1
7. Hastings, 21-8, 2
8. Waverly, 21-7, 3
9. Seward, 14-8, 8
10. Omaha Concordia, 14-5, 7