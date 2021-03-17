 Skip to main content
Preseason Nebraska high school baseball team ratings
BASEBALL

Preseason Nebraska high school baseball team ratings

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on March 18.

* * *

Top 10

Team, 2019 record, 2019 ranking

1. Millard West, 28-5, 1

2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 20-12, 3

3. Lincoln East, 19-10, NR

4. Bellevue West, 12-14, NR

5. Elkhorn South, 20-5, 5

6. Elkhorn, 13-12, NR

7. Millard North, 12-12, NR

8. Lincoln Southwest, 15-8, NR​

9. Millard South, 23-10, 2

10. Omaha Westside, 16-9, NR

CLASS A

1. Millard West, 28-5, 1

2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 20-12, 3

3. Lincoln East, 19-10, NR

4. Bellevue West, 12-14, NR

5. Elkhorn South, 20-5, 5

6. Millard North, 12-12, NR

7. Lincoln Southwest, 15-8, NR​

8. Millard South, 23-10, 2

9. Omaha Westside, 16-9, NR

10. Papillion-La Vista South, 6-18, NR

CLASS B

1. Elkhorn, 13-12, 5

2. Norris, 19-11, 2

3. Omaha Skutt, 14-8, 9

4. Ralston, 10-14, NR

5. Elkhorn North, 0-0, NR

6. Bennington, 20-5, 1

7. Hastings, 21-8, 2

8. Waverly, 21-7, 3

9. Seward, 14-8, 8

10. Omaha Concordia, 14-5, 7

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

