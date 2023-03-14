Top 10

Class A

COMMENTS: The defending champs open in the top spot, with a massive target square on their backs. Six of their first eight matches come against ranked opponents. Three of the final four are as well, including a pair of trips to Lincoln and a rekindling of a rivalry with Omaha Bryan. A match-up between the top two in the state comes next week as Prep visits the Dragons. Lincoln East and returning All-Nebraska selection Aidan Nachi up front make the Spartans a contender. Westside will miss the services of leading scorer Tristan Alvano, a Nebraska football recruit that has chosen to run track this spring instead. But the Warriors bring back enough to remain firmly in the mix atop the class. Lincoln Southwest will have a defense that returns all but one from a year ago, which should keep the Silver Hawks in most matches. The bottom half of the rankings has three teams that reached state a year ago and another — Omaha South — that won the two previous titles.

Class B

COMMENTS: The two teams left standing each of the last two seasons are the first two in the opening rankings. Skutt has won back-to-back titles, each time knocking off Lexington in the finals. The SkyHawks put three players on each of the Class B first and second teams, with five of the six back. It makes Skutt a resounding favorite to win a fourth straight state title, something that hasn’t been done in Nebraska history on the boys side. Lexington lost five of its top six scorers from a year ago, but has built the kind of program to sustain its success. After reaching the state semifinals each of the last year two seasons, Bennington will look to take the next step behind senior scorers Kai Olbrich and Ayo Makinde. The duo combined for 38 goals and 25 assists a year ago. Elkhorn Mount Michael brings back the majority of a roster that made the state tournament. Scottsbluff narrowly missed out on the first state tournament win in program history a year ago, losing in a shootout to cap a barnburner against Waverly that included eight goals.