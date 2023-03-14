Here are the preseason ratings for Nebraska high school boys soccer by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek.
Top 10 Rank, school, record, previous ranking
3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 16-3, 6
5. Omaha Westside, 15-5, 3
6. Lincoln Southwest, 12-4, 10
9. Papillion-La Vista South, 15-5, 5
Class A
2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 16-3, 5
4. Omaha Westside, 15-5, 2
5. Lincoln Southwest, 12-4, 8
7. Papillion-La Vista South, 15-5, 4
8. Millard South, 11-7, 7
10. Elkhorn South, 8-7, 10
COMMENTS: The defending champs open in the top spot, with a massive target square on their backs. Six of their first eight matches come against ranked opponents. Three of the final four are as well, including a pair of trips to Lincoln and a rekindling of a rivalry with Omaha Bryan. A match-up between the top two in the state comes next week as Prep visits the Dragons. Lincoln East and returning All-Nebraska selection Aidan Nachi up front make the Spartans a contender. Westside will miss the services of leading scorer Tristan Alvano, a Nebraska football recruit that has chosen to run track this spring instead. But the Warriors bring back enough to remain firmly in the mix atop the class. Lincoln Southwest will have a defense that returns all but one from a year ago, which should keep the Silver Hawks in most matches. The bottom half of the rankings has three teams that reached state a year ago and another — Omaha South — that won the two previous titles. Class B
4. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 10-8, 5
6. South Sioux City, 7-9, 10
8. Elkhorn North, 10-8, 7
10. Grand Island Northwest, 14-4, 8
COMMENTS: The two teams left standing each of the last two seasons are the first two in the opening rankings. Skutt has won back-to-back titles, each time knocking off Lexington in the finals. The SkyHawks put three players on each of the Class B first and second teams, with five of the six back. It makes Skutt a resounding favorite to win a fourth straight state title, something that hasn’t been done in Nebraska history on the boys side. Lexington lost five of its top six scorers from a year ago, but has built the kind of program to sustain its success. After reaching the state semifinals each of the last year two seasons, Bennington will look to take the next step behind senior scorers Kai Olbrich and Ayo Makinde. The duo combined for 38 goals and 25 assists a year ago. Elkhorn Mount Michael brings back the majority of a roster that made the state tournament. Scottsbluff narrowly missed out on the first state tournament win in program history a year ago, losing in a shootout to cap a barnburner against Waverly that included eight goals.
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer championships, Tuesday
Gretna's Alec Scharff (11) celebrates his team's victory following the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players celebrate with fans following the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Brett Perkins (14) celebrates with teammates Colin Mcclung (3) and Michael Stukenholtz (10) after Perkins' second goal in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Luke Noameshie (14) and Gretna's Caden Ruff (2) battle for the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Brett Perkins (14) celebrates with teammate Colin Mcclung (3) after his second goal in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players surround their head coach, Tyler Ortlieb, following the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Coehen Rusin (5) and Gretna's Brett Perkins (14) and Thomas Sowinski (17) all go for the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jacob Garcia (8) controls the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Thomas Sowinski (17) celebrates with teammates after his goal in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside head coach Michael Dean argues with a referee after a red card is given to Omaha Westside's Luke Noameshie (14) in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside head coach Michael Dean watches his team in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Mitchell Fehr (3) and Gretna's Maguire Perkins (7) chase after the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch from the berm, the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside fans cheer on their team in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Maguire Perkins (7) and Omaha Westside's Luke Noameshie (14) chase after the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Martin Mormino (1) can't block a shot in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna fans cheer on their team in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Michael Stukenholtz (10) and Omaha Westside's Anthony Feldman (13) battle for the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside fans cheer on their team in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna head coach Tyler Ortlieb watches his team in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players watch their team in the final seconds of the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Michael Stukenholtz (10), Carson Poole (6), Brett Perkins and Caden Ruff (2) smile with fans in the final seconds of the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players celebrate with their trophy following the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Jordy Enamorado (right) tries to stop Omaha Skutt Catholic's Dylan Toth during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Kenny Morales-Juarez (left) slides to block Omaha Skutt Catholic's Ryan Witt during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate their Class B state soccer championship win over Lexington at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate their penalty kick goal late in their Class B state soccer championship game against Lexington at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate their penalty kick goal late in their Class B state soccer championship game against Lexington at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate their Class B state soccer championship win over Lexington at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington players react after losing their Class B state soccer championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington players react after losing their Class B state soccer championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Aiden Trumm (right) and Matthew Roumph celebrate their Class B state soccer championship win over Lexington at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Diego MartinezMaravilla (left) tries to get past Omaha Skutt Catholic's Noah Boyd during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Ernesto VargasHernandez scores a goal during their Class B state soccer championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Diego MartinezMaravilla (left) battles Omaha Skutt Catholic's Zachary Ourada for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Cole Essner (right) fouls Lexington's Alexander Perez-Tunay during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate their Class B state soccer championship win over Lexington at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Angel Diaz (left) battles Omaha Skutt Catholic's Aiden Trumm during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Aiden Trumm (left) and Lexington's Jesus PradoReyes react after PradoReyes gets a yellow card and Skutt is awarded with a penalty kick during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Jesus PradoReyes (left) and Jordy Enamorado (center) battle Omaha Skutt Catholic's Dylan Toth for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Ryan Witt (left) tries to score during their Class B state soccer championship game against Lexington at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Dylan Toth (left) and Lexington's Fernando Casillas battle for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Jordy Enamorado (right) tries to stop Omaha Skutt Catholic's Dylan Toth during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Aiden Trumm (left) and Lexington's Fernando Casillas battle for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Aiden Trumm (left) and Cole Essner (right) battle Lexington's Bradley OrozcoGonzalez for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Aiden Trumm (left) and Matthew Roumph celebrate their Class B state soccer championship win over Lexington at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer championships, Monday
Gretna celebrates their victory following the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 6-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Savannah Defini (12) goes after the ball against Lincoln Southeast's Corynne Olsen (2) and Cadence Bonneau (20) in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Samantha Searcey (13) and Gretna's Karli Williams (5) watch the ball fly toward Gretna's Alexis Cerone (40) in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Aidan Pohlmann (19) celebrates her goal with teammates in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's London Defini (17) and Lincoln Southeast's Mirabelle Hesse (9) chase after the ball in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 6-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The ball gets past Lincoln Southeast goalkeeper Samaya Hogg (1) in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 6-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Allison Marshall (34) celebrates with teammates after her goal in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 6-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna fans cheer on their team during the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 6-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Savannah Defini (12) gets ahead of Lincoln Southeast's Corynne Olsen (2) in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 6-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Corynne Olsen (2) kicks the ball between Gretna's Riley Ehlert (7) and Anna Harris (15) in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 6-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Samaya Hogg (1) can't block a header goal by Gretna's Ava Makovicka (2) in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 6-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast fans cheer on their team during the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 6-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Julia Witt (37) and Lincoln Southeast's Kylee Kurtzer (3) keep an eye on the ball in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 6-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's London Defini (17) and Lincoln Southeast's Mirabelle Hesse (9) chase after the ball in the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 6-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Regan Ehlert (8) dances on the sideline in the final seconds of the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 6-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast's Rachel Warrick (10), Mirabelle Hesse (9) and Corynne Olsen (2) huddle together following the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 6-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gold medals for the winners of the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 6-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southeast huddles before the start of the Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast NSAA Class A state championship girls soccer game in Omaha on Monday. Gretna won the title 6-1.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Elizabeth Rosenthal (left) battles Norris's Reese Borer for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Victoria VanDyke (left) battles Norris's Sophia Talero for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate Presley Douglas's goal during their Class B state soccer championship game against Norris at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris players celebrate Grace Kohler's goal during their Class B state soccer championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate their Class B state soccer championship win against Norris at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate their Class B state soccer championship win against Norris at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate their Class B state soccer championship win against Norris at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Elizabeth Rosenthal celebrates her goal during their Class B state soccer championship win against Norris at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate their Class B state soccer championship win against Norris at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's McKenna Mann (right) hugs Lakin Appell after winning their Class B state soccer championship win against Norris at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate penalty kick goal during their Class B state soccer championship game against Norris at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Breena Whitaker (left) battles Norris's Grace Kohler for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Delaney O'Doherty (left) battles Norris's Sophia Talero for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Addison Burt (left) battles Norris's Jaidy Suarez for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Grace Kohler (left) battles Omaha Skutt Catholic's Victoria VanDyke for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Grace Kohler (left) battles Omaha Skutt Catholic's Victoria VanDyke for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris players celebrate Kennedy Sullivan's goal against Omaha Skutt Catholic's McKenna Mann during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Kennedy Sullivan (right) scores a goal against Omaha Skutt Catholic's McKenna Mann during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Madalyn Meyer (right) challenges Norris's Ella Klein during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Monday. After colliding with Klein, Meyer ended up receiving a red card.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
