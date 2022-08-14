 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Boyd & Charlies
topical
FOOTBALL

Preseason ratings: Nebraska high school football, Aug. 14

  • 0

Preseason Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 14.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team, 2021 record, previous rank

1. Omaha Westside, 12-1, 2

2. Gretna, 12-1*, NR

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 7-3, 7

4. Bellevue West, 10-2, 5

5. Elkhorn South, 9-2, 3

6. Omaha North, 6-6, 8

7. Millard South, 9-1, 4

8. Lincoln Southeast, 5-5, NR

9. Kearney, 4-6, NR

10. Grand Island, 7-4, NR

People are also reading…

* — All wins vacated by the NSAA (ranking also vacated)

Class B

1. Bennington, 13-0, 1

2. Scottsbluff, 8-3, 7

3. Omaha Skutt, 7-4, 4

4. Elkhorn, 8-4, 3

5. Waverly, 7-4, 6

6. Lincoln Pius X, 2-7, NR*

7. Omaha Gross, 4-6, NR

8. Norris, 4-6, 9

9. Grand Island Northwest, 5-5, 10

10. Beatrice, 6-4, NR

* — Class A in 2021

Class C-1

1. Aurora, 10-3, 2*

2. Pierce, 10-3, 2

3. Ashland-Greenwood, 10-1, 4

4. Boone Central, 9-2, 5

5. Omaha Roncalli, 5-5, NR*

6. McCook, 4-6, NR*

7. Wahoo, 7-4, 10

8. Adams Central, 6-4, NR

9. Columbus Lakeview, 11-2, 1

10. Columbus Scotus, 9-2, 7

* — Class B in 2021

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Catholic, 11-2, 2

2. Ord, 10-2, 3

3. Fremont Bergan, 13-0, 1

4. Battle Creek, 8-4, 6*

5. Yutan, 8-2, 7

6. Wilber-Clatonia, 7-5, 6

7. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 8-3, 5

8. Hastings St. Cecilia, 9-2, 9

9. Lincoln Lutheran, 8-3, 8

10. David City Aquinas, 8-3, 4

* — C-1 in 2021

Eight Man-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick's, 8-2, NR*

2. Sutton, 6-4, NR*

3. Neligh-Oakdale, 8-2, 10

4. Stanton, 8-2, 8

5. Cross County, 11-2, 2

6. Clarkson/Leigh, 5-4, NR

7. Norfolk Lutheran, 8-1, NR

8. Crofton, 5-5, NR*

9. Elmwood-Murdock, 5-4, NR

10. Pender, 9-1, 9**

* — C-2 in 2021

** — Eight Man-2 in 2021

Eight Man-2

1. Howells-Dodge, 13-0, 1*

2. Elgin/Pope John, 8-4, 2

3. Osceola, 9-2, 5

4. Sandhills/Thedford, 12-1, 2

5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 8-2, 3

6. BDS, 8-4, 6

7. Bloomfield, 8-2, NR

8. Kenesaw, 13-0, 1

9. Humphrey St. Francis, 10-1, 4

10. Hitchcock County, 10-2, 9*

# — Eight Man-1 in 2021

Six Man

1. Potter-Dix, 11-1, 2

2. Cody-Kilgore, 12-0, 1

3. Wallace, 9-2, 6

4. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 5-3 ,NR

5. Lincoln Parkview, 7-3, 8

6. Red Cloud, 8-1, 10

7. Arthur County, 7-3, 7

8. Pawnee City, 6-4, 9

9. Wilcox-Hildreth, 4-4, NR

10. Hay Springs, 5-4, NR

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert