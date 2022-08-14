Preseason ratings: Nebraska high school football, Aug. 14

Preseason Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 14.
Top 10/Class A
Team, 2021 record, previous rank
1. Omaha Westside, 12-1, 2
3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 7-3, 7
4. Bellevue West, 10-2, 5
8. Lincoln Southeast, 5-5, NR
10. Grand Island, 7-4, NR
* — All wins vacated by the NSAA (ranking also vacated)
Class B
6. Lincoln Pius X, 2-7, NR*
9. Grand Island Northwest, 5-5, 10
Class C-1
3. Ashland-Greenwood, 10-1, 4
5. Omaha Roncalli, 5-5, NR*
8. Adams Central, 6-4, NR
9. Columbus Lakeview, 11-2, 1
10. Columbus Scotus, 9-2, 7
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic, 11-2, 2
3. Fremont Bergan, 13-0, 1
6. Wilber-Clatonia, 7-5, 6
7. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 8-3, 5
8. Hastings St. Cecilia, 9-2, 9
9. Lincoln Lutheran, 8-3, 8
10. David City Aquinas, 8-3, 4
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick's, 8-2, NR*
3. Neligh-Oakdale, 8-2, 10
6. Clarkson/Leigh, 5-4, NR
7. Norfolk Lutheran, 8-1, NR
9. Elmwood-Murdock, 5-4, NR
Eight Man-2
1. Howells-Dodge, 13-0, 1*
2. Elgin/Pope John, 8-4, 2
4. Sandhills/Thedford, 12-1, 2
5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 8-2, 3
9. Humphrey St. Francis, 10-1, 4
10. Hitchcock County, 10-2, 9*
Six Man
4. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 5-3 ,NR
5. Lincoln Parkview, 7-3, 8
9. Wilcox-Hildreth, 4-4, NR
