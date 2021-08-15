 Skip to main content
Preseason ratings: Nebraska high school football, Aug. 15
Take a look at the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Nebraska high school football preseason ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 15.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team, last season's record, previous rank

1. Bellevue West 6-1 2

2. Omaha Westside 12-0 1

3. Millard South 8-2 3

4. Elkhorn South 10-2 4

5. Lincoln Southeast 8-1 6

6. Lincoln East 7-3 8

7. Om. Creighton Prep 6-3 7

8. Millard West 2-7 NR

9. Omaha Burke DNP NR

10. Kearney 5-5 6

Class B

1. Aurora 9-4 2

2. Omaha Skutt 6-4 9

3. Elkhorn 11-2 1

4. Plattsmouth 8-3 4

5. Waverly 8-3 6

6. Bennington 9-2 5

7. Norris 8-3 7

8. Grand Island NW 6-4 8

9. Blair 6-4 NR

10. Elkhorn North 1-8 NR

Class C-1

1. Pierce 12-0 1

2. Adams Central 10-3 3

3. Columbus Lakeview 4-5 NR

4. Ashland-Greenwood 10-1 5

5. Wahoo 7-3 6

6. St. Paul 10-2 2

7. Kearney Catholic 9-2 4

8. Battle Creek 6-4 NR

9. Gothenburg 6-4 NR

10. Central City 5-4 10

Class C-2

1. Fremont Bergan 12-1 2

2. Oakland-Craig 10-2 3

3. Ord 12-0 1

4. David City Aquinas 8-3 4

5. Norfolk Catholic 6-3 7

6. Yutan 10-2 5

7. Hartington CC 8-3 8

8. Sutton 7-3 6

9. Wilber-Clatonia 7-2 9

10. North Platte St. Pat’s 7-2 NR

Eight Man-1

1. Burwell 12-1 2

2. Cross County 11-1 3

3. Dundy County-Stratton 12-0 1

4. Neligh-Oakdale 9-2 5

5. Howells-Dodge 7-3 10

6. Nebraska City Lourdes 6-3 NR

7. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 6-4 NR

8. Tri County 10-1 4

9. Stanton 8-2 7

10. Arcadia-Loup City 6-4 9

Eight Man-2

1. Kenesaw 8-2 6

2. Falls City SH 9-2 4

3. Sandhills/Thedford 12-1 2

4. O’Neill St. Mary’s 10-1 8

5. BDS 12-0 1

6. Central Valley 10-1 3

7. Humphrey St. Francis 8-2 7

8. Mullen 6-3 NR

9. Osceola 9-1 5

10. Allen 7-1 NR

Six Man

1. Sterling 10-1 2

2. Cody-Kilgore 6-3 4

3. Potter-Dix 9-1 5

4. McCool Junction 12-0 1

5. Red Cloud 8-1 6

6. Arthur County 8-3 3

7. Spalding Academy 7-2 10

8. Creek Valley 7-3 8

9. Franklin 4-1 NR

10. Stuart 5-2 NR

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

