Preseason ratings: Nebraska high school football, Aug. 15

Nebraska high school football preseason ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 15.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team, last season's record, previous rank
1. Bellevue West 6-1 2
2. Omaha Westside 12-0 1
3. Millard South 8-2 3
4. Elkhorn South 10-2 4
5. Lincoln Southeast 8-1 6
6. Lincoln East 7-3 8
7. Om. Creighton Prep 6-3 7
8. Millard West 2-7 NR
9. Omaha Burke DNP NR
10. Kearney 5-5 6
Class B
1. Aurora 9-4 2
2. Omaha Skutt 6-4 9
3. Elkhorn 11-2 1
4. Plattsmouth 8-3 4
5. Waverly 8-3 6
6. Bennington 9-2 5
7. Norris 8-3 7
8. Grand Island NW 6-4 8
9. Blair 6-4 NR
10. Elkhorn North 1-8 NR
Class C-1
1. Pierce 12-0 1
2. Adams Central 10-3 3
3. Columbus Lakeview 4-5 NR
4. Ashland-Greenwood 10-1 5
5. Wahoo 7-3 6
6. St. Paul 10-2 2
7. Kearney Catholic 9-2 4
8. Battle Creek 6-4 NR
9. Gothenburg 6-4 NR
10. Central City 5-4 10
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan 12-1 2
2. Oakland-Craig 10-2 3
3. Ord 12-0 1
4. David City Aquinas 8-3 4
5. Norfolk Catholic 6-3 7
6. Yutan 10-2 5
7. Hartington CC 8-3 8
8. Sutton 7-3 6
9. Wilber-Clatonia 7-2 9
10. North Platte St. Pat’s 7-2 NR
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell 12-1 2
2. Cross County 11-1 3
3. Dundy County-Stratton 12-0 1
4. Neligh-Oakdale 9-2 5
5. Howells-Dodge 7-3 10
6. Nebraska City Lourdes 6-3 NR
7. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 6-4 NR
8. Tri County 10-1 4
9. Stanton 8-2 7
10. Arcadia-Loup City 6-4 9
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw 8-2 6
2. Falls City SH 9-2 4
3. Sandhills/Thedford 12-1 2
4. O’Neill St. Mary’s 10-1 8
5. BDS 12-0 1
6. Central Valley 10-1 3
7. Humphrey St. Francis 8-2 7
8. Mullen 6-3 NR
9. Osceola 9-1 5
10. Allen 7-1 NR
Six Man
1. Sterling 10-1 2
2. Cody-Kilgore 6-3 4
3. Potter-Dix 9-1 5
4. McCool Junction 12-0 1
5. Red Cloud 8-1 6
6. Arthur County 8-3 3
7. Spalding Academy 7-2 10
8. Creek Valley 7-3 8
9. Franklin 4-1 NR
10. Stuart 5-2 NR