Class A

COMMENTS: A clear front-runner and a field looking to chase it down. Gretna’s back-to-back titles have left little doubt as to who the state title goes through. The Dragon talent and depth has been unmatched over the last two seasons, and there’s not much difference with this version. Omaha Marian gets the first crack at the champs with an opening-night meeting between the state’s top two. Lincoln East lost Class A’s leading scorer Kayma Carpenter, who graduated early to get a jump on her college career at Nebraska. Still, the Spartans return All-Nebraska pick Annie Mulder in the back, and have 13 seniors that make up one of the more experienced rosters in the state. Lincoln Southwest will be without the services of injured senior Aniya Seymore, who was tied for the team lead in goals a year ago. But the Silver Hawks bring back a bevy of talent throughout the field, and should again be in the discussion when the postseason rolls around. Omaha Westside turned some heads down the stretch a year ago, making a run to the state tournament maybe a year ahead of schedule.