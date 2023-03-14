Here are the preseason ratings for Nebraska high school girls soccer by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek.
Top 10 Rank, school, record, previous ranking
5. Lincoln Southwest, 14-3, 5
7. Omaha Westside, 12-6, 8
8. Millard West, 10-6, NR
9. Lincoln Pius X, 11-5, 7,
10. Elkhorn South, 11-6, 9
Class A
4. Lincoln Southwest, 14-3, 4
5. Omaha Westside, 12-6, 7
7. Lincoln Pius X, 11-5, 6
8. Elkhorn South, 11-6, 8
9. Lincoln Southeast, 16-2, 2
COMMENTS: A clear front-runner and a field looking to chase it down. Gretna’s back-to-back titles have left little doubt as to who the state title goes through. The Dragon talent and depth has been unmatched over the last two seasons, and there’s not much difference with this version. Omaha Marian gets the first crack at the champs with an opening-night meeting between the state’s top two. Lincoln East lost Class A’s leading scorer Kayma Carpenter, who graduated early to get a jump on her college career at Nebraska. Still, the Spartans return All-Nebraska pick Annie Mulder in the back, and have 13 seniors that make up one of the more experienced rosters in the state. Lincoln Southwest will be without the services of injured senior Aniya Seymore, who was tied for the team lead in goals a year ago. But the Silver Hawks bring back a bevy of talent throughout the field, and should again be in the discussion when the postseason rolls around. Omaha Westside turned some heads down the stretch a year ago, making a run to the state tournament maybe a year ahead of schedule. Class B
3. Columbus Scotus, 16-3, 4
5. Elkhorn North, 10-8, 6
6. Grand Island Northwest, 15-3, 8
7. Omaha Roncalli, 8-9, NR
8. Linc Luth/Raym Cent, 11-5, 7
9. Omaha Duchesne, 15-4, 5
COMMENTS: Familiar faces atop Class B, with two-time defending champion Omaha Skutt starting in the pole position, and a Norris team that’s come up one win short the last two seasons close behind. Skutt brings back its top two scorers from a year ago in sophomore Presley Douglas (14 goals) and senior Tess Behrens (13 goals), as well as Lakin Appell, who led the state with 17 assists a year ago. Norris won’t have star midfielder Reese Borer, after the Nebraska recruit graduated early. But they do bring back Boise State commit Kennedy Sullivan and her 38 career goals, as well as fellow junior Grace Kohler on the back end. The high-scoring sister combo of Libbie and Emma Brezenski should make Columbus Scotus a contender again. The duo racked up 60 combined goals (Emma led the state with 38) as the Shamrocks reached the state finals a year ago. Bennington has the kind of rising talent that could help get the Badgers, which won a match at state for the first time last season, to the next level. Elkhorn North brings back its top two scorers among a core that will try to build on its first state tournament appearance in program history.
