Preseason ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Aug. 18

Nebraska high school preseason softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 18.
* * *
Top 10, 2020 record, previous ranking
1. Omaha Skutt, 32-3, 2
2. Lincoln Southwest, 35-9, 6
3. Omaha Marian, 26-9, 7
4. Papillion-La Vista, 36-0, 1
5. North Platte, 32-11, 5
6. Hastings, 33-5, 3
7. Gretna, 16-17, NR
8. Lincoln East, 8, 33-11
9. Papillion-La Vista South, 22-17, NR
10. Lincoln Southeast, 31-15, 10
Class A
1. Lincoln Southwest, 35-9, 3
2. Omaha Marian, 26-9, 4
3. Papillion-La Vista, 36-0, 1
4. North Platte, 32-11, 2
5. Gretna, 16-17, NR
6. Lincoln East, 33-11, 5
7. Papillion-La Vista South, 22-17, 7
8. Lincoln Southeast, 31-15, 6
9. Norfolk, 28-11, 9
10. Millard North, 16-15, NR
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 32-3, 1
2. Hastings, 33-5, 2
3. Grand Island Northwest, 27-12, 5
4. Norris, 28-6, 3
5. Omaha Gross, 17-14, NR
6. Elkhorn, 22-14, 4
7. Grand Island Central Catholic, 24-11, 7
8. Blair, 19-12, 9
9. Wahoo, 23-11, 10
10. Seward, 24-10, 6
Class C
1. Wahoo Neumann, 27-9, 3
2. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 23-2, 1
3. Kearney Catholic, 30-7, 2
4. Malcolm, 26-10, 6
5. Hastings St. Cecilia, 23-13, 8
6. Auburn, 23-6, 4
7. Arlington, 15-13, NR
8. Fairbury, 26-9, 5
9. Freeman, 19-10, 10
10. Central City, 23-12, 7