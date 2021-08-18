 Skip to main content
Preseason ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Aug. 18
Preseason ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Aug. 18

Nebraska high school preseason softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 18.

* * *

Top 10, 2020 record, previous ranking

1. Omaha Skutt, 32-3, 2

2. Lincoln Southwest, 35-9, 6

3. Omaha Marian, 26-9, 7

4. Papillion-La Vista, 36-0, 1

5. North Platte, 32-11, 5

6. Hastings, 33-5, 3

7. Gretna, 16-17, NR

8. Lincoln East, 8, 33-11

9. Papillion-La Vista South, 22-17, NR

10. Lincoln Southeast, 31-15, 10

Class A

1. Lincoln Southwest, 35-9, 3

2. Omaha Marian, 26-9, 4

3. Papillion-La Vista, 36-0, 1

4. North Platte, 32-11, 2

5. Gretna, 16-17, NR

6. Lincoln East, 33-11, 5

7. Papillion-La Vista South, 22-17, 7

8. Lincoln Southeast, 31-15, 6

9. Norfolk, 28-11, 9

10. Millard North, 16-15, NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 32-3, 1

2. Hastings, 33-5, 2

3. Grand Island Northwest, 27-12, 5

4. Norris, 28-6, 3

5. Omaha Gross, 17-14, NR

6. Elkhorn, 22-14, 4

7. Grand Island Central Catholic, 24-11, 7

8. Blair, 19-12, 9

9. Wahoo, 23-11, 10

10. Seward, 24-10, 6

Class C

1. Wahoo Neumann, 27-9, 3

2. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 23-2, 1

3. Kearney Catholic, 30-7, 2

4. Malcolm, 26-10, 6

5. Hastings St. Cecilia, 23-13, 8

6. Auburn, 23-6, 4

7. Arlington, 15-13, NR

8. Fairbury, 26-9, 5

9. Freeman, 19-10, 10

10. Central City, 23-12, 7

steven.beideck@aol.com

