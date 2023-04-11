Here are the rankings for Nebraska high school baseball by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.
* * *
TOP 10
Rank, school, record, previous ranking
1. Millard West, 15-1, 1
2. Lincoln East, 11-2, 8
3. Bellevue West, 11-3, 3
4. Elkhorn South, 10-4, 5
5. Gretna, 9-3, 6
6. Elkhorn North, 8-4, NR
7. Grand Island, 8-2, 7
8. Papillion-LVS, 10-3, 2
9. Omaha Creighton Prep, 7-6, NR
10. Millard South, 11-4, 4
People are also reading…
CLASS A
1. Millard West, 15-1, 1
2. Lincoln East, 11-2, 8
3. Bellevue West, 11-3, 3
4. Elkhorn South, 10-4, 5
5. Gretna, 9-3, 6
6. Grand Island, 8-2, 7
7. Papillion-LVS, 10-3, 2
8. Omaha Creighton Prep, 7-6, NR
9. Millard South, 11-4, 4
10. Lincoln Southeast, 5-6, 9
CLASS B
1. Elkhorn North, 8-4, 3
2. Omaha Skutt, 5-3, 1
3. Omaha Gross, 8-2, 2
4. Elkhorn, 7-5, 4
5. Norris, 11-5, 6
6. Platte Valley, 8-3, 9
7. Wahoo, 11-2, 10
8. Beatrice, 8-3, 8
9. Blair, 7-4, 5
10. Nebraska City, 5-7, NR
CLASS C
1. Malcolm, 12-0, 1
2. Plattsmouth, 8-2, 3
3. Lincoln Christian, 4-4, 5
4. Central City, 6-3, 10
5. Arlington, 5-4, 8
6. Douglas County West, 5-3, 2
7. Adams Central, 3-1, NR
8. Platteview, 4-7, 4
9. Omaha Roncalli, 3-6, 6
10. Omaha Concordia, 4-7, NR
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH