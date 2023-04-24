Here are the rankings for Nebraska high school baseball by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.
* * *
TOP 10
Rank, school, record, previous ranking
1. Millard West, 22-4, 2
2. Elkhorn South, 17-6, 3
3. Gretna, 16-5, 6
4. Lincoln East, 19-4, 1
5. Omaha Creighton Prep, 13-11, 4
6. Millard South, 17-8, 5
7. Elkhorn North, 15-4, 7
8. Bellevue West, 16-6, 8
9. Papillion-La Vista South, 13-7, 10
10. Lincoln Southeast, 13-8, NR
People are also reading…
CLASS A
1. Millard West, 22-4, 2
2. Elkhorn South, 17-6, 3
3. Gretna, 16-5, 6
4. Lincoln East, 19-4, 1
5. Omaha Creighton Prep, 13-11, 4
6. Millard South, 17-8, 5
7. Bellevue West, 16-6, 7
8. Papillion-La Vista South, 13-7, 9
9. Lincoln Southeast, 13-8, 10
10. Lincoln Southwest, 12-10, NR
CLASS B
1. Elkhorn North, 15-4, 1
2. Norris, 16-8, 4
3. Wahoo, 15-2, 5
4. Elkhorn, 12-8, 2
5. Omaha Gross, 10-4, 6
6. Omaha Skutt, 7-6, 3
7. Platte Valley, 11-6, 8
8. Waverly, 9-12, NR
9. Hastings, 9-8, NR
10. Bennington, 9-10, 10
CLASS C
1. Malcolm, 17-2, 1
2. Central City, 12-4, 2
3. Plattsmouth, 12-3, 4
4. Platteview, 8-8, 3
5. Adams Central, 6-2, 5
6. Douglas County West, 10-4, 6
7. Lincoln Christian, 6-7, 7
8. Omaha Roncalli, 8-7, 8
9. Arlington, 8-6, 9
10. Wayne, 8-6, NR