Here are the rankings for Nebraska high school baseball by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.
* * *
TOP 10
Rank, school, record, previous ranking
1. Lincoln East, 25-4, 4
2. Millard West, 26-5, 1
3. Elkhorn South, 22-7, 2
4. Papillion-La Vista South, 18-8, 9
5. Elkhorn North, 19-4, 7
6. Gretna, 20-7, 3
7. Omaha Creighton Prep, 15-10, 5
8. Norris, 20-8, NR
9. Millard South, 18-13, 6
10. Fremont, 9-11, NR
CLASS A
1. Lincoln East, 25-4, 4
2. Millard West, 26-5, 1
3. Elkhorn South, 22-7, 2
4. Papillion-La Vista South, 18-8, 8
5. Gretna, 20-7, 3
6. Omaha Creighton Prep, 15-10, 5
7. Millard South, 18-13, 6
8. Fremont, 9-11, NR
9. Lincoln Southeast, 16-10, 9
10. Bellevue West, 18-8, 7
CLASS B
1. Elkhorn North, 19-4, 1
2. Norris, 20-8, 2
3. Wahoo, 18-3, 3
4. Elkhorn, 14-12, 4
5. Omaha Gross, 13-5, 5
6. Omaha Skutt, 9-8, 6
7. Platte Valley, 13-8, 7
8. Hastings, 11-10, 9
9. Bennington, 12-12, 10
10. Blair, 12-9, NR
CLASS C
1. Malcolm, 20-2, 1
2. Central City, 17-4, 2
3. Plattsmouth, 16-3, 3
4. Platteview, 11-8, 4
5. Wayne, 12-6, 10
6. Adams Central, 9-5, 5
7. Douglas County West, 13-6, 6
8. Lincoln Christian, 8-8, 7
9. Arlington, 10-8, 9
10. Omaha Roncalli, 8-9, 8