Here are the latest rankings for Nebraska high school baseball by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.
* * *
TOP 10
Rank, school, record, previous ranking
1. Lincoln East, 27-4, 1
2. Millard West, 29-5, 2
3. Elkhorn South, 25-7, 3
4. Papillion-LVS, 21-9, 4
5. Gretna, 22-8, 6
6. Om. Creighton Prep, 19-10, 7
7. Norris, 22-8, 8
8. Elkhorn North, 20-5, 5
9. Millard South, 19-14, 9
10. Bellevue West, 18-10, NR
People are also reading…
CLASS A
1. Lincoln East, 27-4, 1
2. Millard West, 29-5, 2
3. Elkhorn South, 25-7, 3
4. Papillion-La Vista South, 21-9, 4
5. Gretna, 22-8, 5
6. Omaha Creighton Prep, 19-10, 6
7. Millard South, 19-14, 7
8. Bellevue West, 18-10, 10
9. Grand Island, 12-9, NR
10. Lincoln Southwest, 16-12, NR
CLASS B
1. Norris, 22-8, 2
2. Elkhorn North, 20-5, 1
3. Wahoo, 20-3, 3
4. Elkhorn, 16-13, 4
5. Omaha Gross, 15-6, 5
6. Omaha Skutt, 11-10, 6
7. Beatrice, 14-8, NR
8. Platte Valley, 13-10, 7
9. Bennington, 14-13, 9
10. Blair, 14-10, 10
CLASS C
1. Malcolm, 21-3, 1
2. Central City, 20-4, 2
3. Plattsmouth, 19-4, 3
4. Platteview, 13-10, 4
5. Om. Concordia, 10-13, NR
6. Om. Roncalli, 10-10, 10
7. Wayne, 14-7, 5
8. Douglas County West, 15-7, 7
9. Adams Central, 11-6, 6
10. Lincoln Christian, 10-10, 8
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH