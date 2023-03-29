Here are the latest rankings for Nebraska high school boys soccer by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek.

* * *

Top 10

Rank, school, record, previous ranking

1. Gretna, 4-0, 1

2. Omaha Skutt, 4-0, 2

3. Lincoln Southwest, 3-0, 6

4. Papillion-La Vista South, 4-1, 9

5. Elkhorn South, 3-1, NR

6. Omaha South, 3-1, NR

7. Millard South, 3-1, NR

8. Bennington, 6-0, 10

9. Lexington, 3-1, 7

10. Omaha Bryan, 1-2, 8

Class A

1. Gretna, 4-0, 1

2. Lincoln Southwest, 3-0, 5

3. Papillion-La Vista South, 4-1, 7

4. Elkhorn South, 3-1, 10

5. Omaha South, 3-1, 9

6. Millard South, 3-1, 8

7. Omaha Bryan, 1-2, 6

8. Omaha Creighton Prep, 1-3, 2

9. Omaha Westside, 2-3, 4

10. Lincoln East, 2-1, 3

COMMENTS: A topsy-turvy opening two weeks impacted everyone but the top team. Gretna has gotten out of the gate strong, with all four of its wins coming against ranked opponents. They’ve outscored teams 11-2 in that stretch. Ranked match-ups Saturday and Monday against Millard South and Omaha Westside, respectively, lead into the Metro Conference tournament. Lincoln Southwest moves up to the No. 2 spot, with the biggest feather in the Silver Hawks’ cap being a 3-1 win over previous No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep. Elkhorn South and new head coach Nick Bratt make the biggest jump, moving up six spots. The only loss for the Storm came to Gretna. A Thursday night trip to Omaha Northwest (3-1) is followed by a match against Omaha South, another riser this week. After dropping their opening match of the season to Papio South, the Packers have reeled off three wins in a row, including a dramatic 3-2 victory over rival Omaha Bryan earlier this week. Kearney narrowly misses out on the last spot despite a 4-0 start to the season. The four Bearcat victories — by a combined 16-2 tally — are against teams winless through Tuesday. Their first real challenge comes late next week in a trip to Lincoln East, which holds on to the final spot in the ratings.

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 4-0, 1

2. Bennington, 6-0, 3

3. Lexington, 3-1, 2

4. South Sioux City, 1-2, 6

5. Schuyler, 3-0, NR

6. Grand Island Northwest, 3-0, 10

7. Crete, 3-0, NR

8. Columbus Scotus, 3-0, NR

9. Elkhorn North, 3-1, 8

10. Ralston, 2-1, 9

COMMENTS: Omaha Skutt keeps its stranglehold on the top spot behind a strong start to the season. Wins against an Omaha Westside team ranked in Class A, and two others against Class B opponents in the preseason ratings has the SkyHawks 4-0 entering a match Friday night against Papillion-La Vista South, another Class A contender. Bennington and Lexington swap spots behind Skutt, with the former opening a tough stretch of the schedule on Thursday against newly-ranked Schuyler. South Sioux City is the rare case where a team moves up despite losing more than they’ve won., The Cardinals took both Skutt and Lexington to overtime last week. They get a visit from Class A perennial power Omaha Creighton Prep on Thursday. Three unbeaten teams move into the rankings in Schuyler, Crete, and Columbus Scotus., Schuyler has perhaps the most eye-opening win of the season so far, an 8-0 result against previous No. 4 Elkhorn Mount Michael. The Knights, who also lost 2-0 to Skutt on Tuesday night, fall out of the rankings for now, but have plenty of opportunities to find their way back in., Their next three come against Bennington, Elkhorn North, and Ralston.

Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer championships, Tuesday

Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer championships, Monday