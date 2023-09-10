Here are the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.
Class A
1. Omaha Westside (3-0), 147-19, 1
2. Millard South (3-0), 117-46, 2
3. Gretna (3-0), 116-65, 3
4. Millard West (2-1), 94-51, 4
5. Omaha North (2-1), 81-52, 5
6. Kearney (3-0), 117-41, 7
7. Elkhorn South (2-1), 87-54, 9
8. Bellevue West (2-2), 87-111, 8
9. Omaha Creighton Prep (1-3), 69-130, 10
10. Lincoln East (2-1), 87-76, NR
Class B
1. Bennington (3-0), 58-39, 1
2. Elkhorn North (3-0), 122-22, 2
3. Omaha Skutt (2-1), 100-38, 3
4. Waverly (3-0), 126-21, 4
5. Scottsbluff (3-0), 109-56, 5
7. Plattsmouth (2-1), 87-55, 9
8. Elkhorn (2-1), 67-72, 10
9. Omaha Gross (2-1), 76-43, 7
10. Grand Island Northwest (1-2), 57-86, NR
Class C-1
1. Boone Central (3-0), 125-7, 1
2. Wahoo (3-0), 100-33, 2
3. Omaha Roncalli (3-0), 136-47, 3
4. Ashland-Greenwood (2-1), 91-55, 4
5. Aurora (1-2), 81-114, 5
6. Pierce (2-1), 87-59, 10
7. Adams Central (3-0), 34-13, NR
8. Minden (2-1), 67-21, NR
9. Douglas County West (3-0), 125-20, NR
10. Columbus Lakeview (1-2), 31-84, 9
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic (3-0), 122-50, 1
2. Battle Creek (3-0), 132-21, 2
3. Wahoo Neumann (3-0), 151-31, 3
4. Oakland-Craig (2-1), 77-82, 5
6. Fillmore Central (3-0), 126-14, 6
7. Mitchell (3-0), 136-45, 7
8. Hastings St. Cecilia (3-0), 95-23, NR
9. North Bend (3-0), 135-40, NR
10. Yutan (2-1), 111-47, NR
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s (4-0), 188-44, 1
2. Stanton (3-0), 168-68, 2
3. Cross County (3-0), 246-42, 3
4. Thayer Central (3-0), 110-34, 4
5. Elmwood-Murdock (3-0), 162-108, 5
6. Hi-Line (2-1), 142-84, 6
7. Crofton (3-0), 118-50, 9
8. Sandy Creek (3-0), 170-78, 10
9. Shelby-Rising City (3-0), 144-14, NR
10. Arapahoe (3-0), 158-66, NR
Eight Man-2
1. South Loup (3-0), 148-34, 1
3. Dundy County-Stratton (3-0), 102-34, 4
4. Central Valley (3-0), 147-26, 5
6. Howells-Dodge (2-1), 116-84, 2
7. Ainsworth (3-0), 162-12, 7
8. Johnson-Brock (3-0), 141-14, 9
9. Humphrey St. Francis (2-1), 86-34, 10
10. Sandhills/Thedford (3-0), 133-68, NR
Six Man
1. Arthur County (2-0), 108-82, 2
3. Pawnee City (2-0), 109-32, 3
4. Shelton (2-0), 130-92, 4
5. Potter-Dix (3-0), 187-53, 6
6. Red Cloud (2-0)106-14, 7
7. Lincoln Parkview (1-1), 43-54, 1
8. Wilcox-Hildreth (2-0), 102-45, 9
9. Garden County (2-1), 122-140, 10
10. Stuart (1-2), 115-126, NR
