Here are the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, after the completion of Week 2.
Top 10/Class A
Record, PF-PA, Previous ranking
1. Omaha Westside (2-0), 102-7, 1
2. Millard South (2-0), 61-27, 5
3. Gretna (2-0), 89-41, 4
4. Millard West (1-1), 46-44, 10
5. Omaha North (1-1), 41-26, 3
6. Papillion-La Vista (2-0), 56-17, 6
7. Kearney (2-0), 82-34, 7
8. Bellevue West (2-1), 75-66, 8
9. Elkhorn South (1-1), 35-40, 2
10. Omaha Creighton Prep (1-2), 45-103, NR
Class B
1. Bennington (2-0), 41-33, 1
2. Elkhorn North (2-0), 69-16, 2
3. Omaha Skutt (1-1), 43-28, 3
4. Waverly (2-0), 77-14, 4
5. Scottsbluff (2-0), 58-28, 5
7. Omaha Gross (2-0), 63-16, 7
8. Seward (2-0), 34-20, 8
9. Plattsmouth (1-1), 50-55, 9
10. Elkhorn (1-1), 40-59, NR
Class C-1
1. Boone Central (2-0), 90-7, 2
3. Omaha Roncalli (2-0), 93-53, 4
4. Ashland-Greenwood (1-1), 49-31, 3
5. Aurora (1-1), 57-72, 1
6. Gothenburg (2-0), 49-20, 8
7. Chadron (2-0), 70-16, 7
8. McCook (1-1), 42-20, 5
9. Columbus Lakeview (1-1), 31-49, 9
10. Pierce (1-1), 34-43, 10
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic (2-0), 73-41, 2
2. Battle Creek (2-0), 98-7, 3
3. Wahoo Neumann (2-0), 117-10, 4
5. Oakland-Craig (1-1), 49-62, 5
6. Fillmore Central (2-0), 82-14, 6
7. Mitchell (2-0), 94-31, 7
8. Hartington Cedar Catholic (2-0), 80-13, 8
9. Malcolm (2-0), 83-41, 9
10. Kearney Catholic (2-0), 67-20, NR
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s (3-0), 119-44, 1
2. Stanton (2-0), 116-46, 2
3. Cross County (2-0), 162-24, 3
4. Thayer Central (2-0), 58-26, 4
5. Elmwood-Murdock (2-0), 106-56, 6
6. Hi-Line (1-1), 86-54, 5
8. Neligh-Oakdale (1-1), 72-66, 9
9. Crofton (2-0), 66-38, NR
10. Sandy Creek (2-0), 106-16, NR
Eight Man-2
1. South Loup (2-0), 102-34, 1
2. Howells-Dodge (2-0), 96-52, 2
4. Dundy County-Stratton (2-0), 66-34, 5
5. Central Valley (2-0), 98-26, 7
7. Ainsworth (2-0), 134-12, 9
8. Osceola (2-0), 128-14, 10
9. Johnson-Brock (2-0), 95-14, NR
10. Humphrey St. Francis (1-1), 46-26, 4
Six Man
1. Lincoln Parkview (1-0), 37-0, 1
2. Arthur County (2-0), 108-82, 2
3. Pawnee City (2-0), 109-32, 3
4. Shelton (1-0), 56-53, 4
5. Cody-Kilgore (1-1), 114-74, 5
6. Potter-Dix (2-0), 141-31, 6
7. Red Cloud (1-0), 40-0, 7
9. Wilcox-Hildreth (1-0), 58-8, 9
10. Garden County (1-1), 79-98, 10
