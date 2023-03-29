Top 10

Class A

COMMENTS: The numbers might not be as eye-popping as they were a year ago for Gretna, which scored 30 goals through its first four matches in 2022. But the unbeaten start has been every bit as impressive. Three of the Dragons’ four wins have come against teams in this week’s ratings, with another ranked match-up Friday against Millard West up next. Capital city supremacy is on the line between Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest on Thursday night. Both have a pair of ranked wins already, with Southwest’s 1-0 victory over previous No. 2 Omaha Marian the biggest thus far early in the season. Westside, which lost to Gretna and Lincoln East on back-to-back days by a combined three goals, remains inside the top five on the strength of an impressive 3-0 result against Elkhorn South. Papillion-La Vista moves into the ratings at No. 8 behind a pair of 10-0 wins and a narrow 1-0 loss to Gretna. The Monarchs get a chance to prove they belong on Thursday with a trip to tenth-ranked Columbus. Papio takes the place of Lincoln Southeast, which slips out of the ratings despite its only loss coming in a shootout to Millard West, showing just how close teams in the bottom half of the ratings are.