Here are the latest Nebraska high school softball rankings by Steve Beideck.
Top 10
Team, record, previous rank
3. Papillion-La Vista, 13-5, 5
4. Millard North, 12-4, 4
5. Lincoln Southwest, 12-4, 7
8. Papillion-La Vista South, 10-7, 10
9. Omaha Westside, 12-4, NR
10. Millard West, 11-5, 3
Class A
Class B
8. Elkhorn North, 14-4, NR
9. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11-9, NR
Class C
1. Ashland-Greenwood, 16-3, 1
2. Wahoo Neumann, 15-2, 2
6. David City Aquinas, 14-5, 6
7. Hastings St. Cecilia, 12-4, 7
