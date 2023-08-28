Check out Mike Patterson's rankings for Nebraska high school volleyball.
Top 10
School, Record, Previous ranking
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 6-0, 1
3. Lincoln Southwest, 1-0, 4
4. Papillion-La Vista, 4-3, 2
7. Millard North, 3-3, 10
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 6-0, 1
2. Lincoln Southwest, 1-0, 4
3. Papillion-La Vista, 4-3, 2
8. Lincoln Pius X, 0-0, 8
9. Omaha Westside, 2-3, 5
10. Bellevue West, 3-4, NR
Class B
Class C-1
1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 1-0, 1
5. Kearney Catholic, 3-0, 6
6. Douglas County West, 1-0, 5
Class C-2
1. Lincoln Lutheran, 2-0, 1
2. Fremont Bergan, 1-0, 2
4. Clarkson/Leigh, 4-0, 4
5. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 1-0, 5
6. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2-0, 6
7. Hastings St. Cecilia, 2-1, 7
10. Elmwood-Murdock, 1-1, 10
Class D-1
4. Elgin/Pope John, 1-0, 4
5. Nebraska Christian, 3-1, 5
8. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 2-0, 9
10. Diller-Odell, 0-0, 10
Class D-2
3. Humphrey St. Francis, 0-0, 3
6. Falls City Sacred Heart, 1-0, 6
