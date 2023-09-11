Check out Mike Patterson's rankings for Nebraska high school volleyball.
Top 10
School, Record, Previous ranking
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 12-0, 1
3. Lincoln Southwest, 5-0, 3
6. Elkhorn North, 13-2, 7
8. Papillion-La Vista, 5-5, 4
9. Omaha Westside, 4-4, 10
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 12-0, 1
2. Lincoln Southwest, 5-0, 2
5. Papillion-La Vista, 5-5, 3
6. Omaha Westside, 4-4, 10
8. Lincoln Pius X, 3-3, 7
9. Bellevue West, 11-4, 9
10. Millard North, 7-7, 8
Class B
3. Elkhorn North, 13-2, 3
7. Grand Island Northwest, 7-3, NR
Class C-1
1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 8-0, 1
5. Kearney Catholic, 6-0, 5
6. Douglas County West, 10-1, 6
Class C-2
1. Lincoln Lutheran, 10-0, 1
2. Clarkson/Leigh, 10-0, 2
4. Fremont Bergan, 11-1, 4
5. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 8-0, 5
7. Elmwood-Murdock, 8-3, 7
8. Thayer Central, 6-0, 8
9. Wahoo Neumann, 8-6, NR
Class D-1
3. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 8-0, 5
7. Nebraska Christian, 8-1, 7
9. Elgin/Pope John, 9-1, 9
10. West Point GACC, 7-2, 10
Class D-2
7. Central Valley, 6-1, 9
Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!