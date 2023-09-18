Check out Mike Patterson's rankings for Nebraska high school volleyball.
Top 10
School, Record, Previous ranking
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 18-0, 1
2. Lincoln Southwest, 11-1, 3
7. Elkhorn North, 15-2, 6
8. Grand Island, 13-6, NR
9. Papillion-La Vista, 9-8, 8
10. Omaha Westside, 5-4, 9
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista South, 18-0, 1
2. Lincoln Southwest, 11-1, 2
5. Grand Island, 13-6, NR
6. Papillion-La Vista, 9-8, 5
7. Omaha Westside, 5-4, 6
8. Bellevue West, 15-7, 9
10. Lincoln Pius X, 6-6, 8
Class B
3. Elkhorn North, 15-2, 3
7. Grand Island Northwest, 5-6, 7
10. Omaha Duchesne, 7-2, NR
Class C-1
1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 12-0, 1
5. Kearney Catholic, 10-2, 5
6. Douglas County West, 12-1, 6
10. Battle Creek, 10-3, 7
Class C-2
1. Lincoln Lutheran, 14-0, 1
2. Clarkson/Leigh, 14-0, 2
3. Oakland-Craig, 14-2, 3
4. Fremont Bergan, 13-2, 4
5. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 12-2, 5
7. Elmwood-Murdock, 11-3, 7
8. Thayer Central, 7-0, 8
Class D-1
2. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 10-0, 3
5. Johnson-Brock, 11-3, NR
8. West Point GACC, 9-2, 10
9. Elgin/Pope John, 12-1, 9
10. Nebraska Christian, 10-4, 7
Class D-2
7. Central Valley, 9-2, 7
