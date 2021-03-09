Ratings: Final Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on March 9.
* * *
Top 10
Record, previous ranking
1. Lincoln Pius X, 25-0, 1
2. Fremont, 23-4, 3
3. Millard South, 24-2, 2
4. Omaha Central, 23-4, 5
5. Lincoln Southwest, 19-3, 4
6. Elkhorn North, 21-2, 8
7. Norris, 22-3, 6
8. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-0, 9
9. Crofton, 26-3, 10
10. North Bend, 24-3, NR
CLASS A
1. Lincoln Pius X, 25-0, 1
2. Fremont, 23-4, 3
3. Millard South, 24-2, 2
4. Omaha Central, 23-4, 5
5. Lincoln Southwest, 19-3, 4
6. Lincoln East, 13-10, 7
7. North Platte, 16-7, 6
8. Bellevue East, 13-11, 8
9. Millard North, 14-10, 9
10. Papillion-La Vista, 14-9, 10
CLASS B
1. Elkhorn North, 21-2, 3
2. Norris, 22-3, 1
3. York, 21-4, 5
4. Omaha Skutt, 19-5, 4
5. Scottsbluff, 19-7, 6
6. Crete, 21-4, 2
7. Omaha Gross, 17-7, 7
8. Bennington, 14-11, 8
9. Elkhorn, 9-13, NR
10. Hastings, 12-11, NR
CLASS C-1
1. North Bend, 24-3, 4
2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 24-3, 1
3. Lincoln Lutheran, 21-3, 5
4. Winnebago, 17-11, NR
5. Grand Island CC, 21-3, 2
6. West Point-Beemer, 19-6, 8
7. Broken Bow, 23-2, 3
8. Syracuse, 21-4, 6
9. Malcolm, 21-2, 7
10. Wahoo Neumann, 14-12, NR
CLASS C-2
1. Crofton, 29-3, 1
2. Ponca, 21-5, 7
3. BRLD, 22-5, 4
4. Bridgeport, 24-5, 5
5. West Point GACC, 23-4, 2
6. Wood River, 24-3, 3
7. North Central, 20-5, 6
8. Neb. City Lourdes, 20-5, 8
9. Cross County, 20-5, 9
10. Centennial, 23-2, 10
CLASS D-1
1. Weeping Water, 24-5, 3
2. Pleasanton, 27-2, 1
3. Fremont Bergan, 17-10, 5
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 19-9, 4
5. Humphrey/LHF, 19-5, 2
6. BDS, 18-8, 6
7. Elmwood-Murdock, 12-12, 7
8. North Platte St. Pat’s, 16-9, 8
9. South Platte, 20-3, 9
10. Shelton, 20-6, 10
CLASS D-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-0, 1
2. Falls City SH, 26-3, 2
3. Mullen, 26-3, 5
4. Wynot, 20-7, 4
5. CWC, 23-2, 3
6. Exeter-Milligan, 23-5, 6
7. Maywood-Hayes Center, 24-3, 7
8. Sterling, 15-8, 8
9. Diller-Odell, 11-9, 9
10. Wauneta-Palisade, 17-9, 10