Ratings: Final Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings
BASKETBALL

Ratings: Final Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on March 9.

* * *

Top 10

Record, previous ranking

1. Lincoln Pius X, 25-0, 1

2. Fremont, 23-4, 3

3. Millard South, 24-2, 2

4. Omaha Central, 23-4, 5

5. Lincoln Southwest, 19-3, 4

6. Elkhorn North, 21-2, 8​

7. Norris, 22-3, 6

8. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-0, 9

9. Crofton, 26-3, 10

10. North Bend, 24-3, NR

CLASS A

1. Lincoln Pius X, 25-0, 1

2. Fremont, 23-4, 3

3. Millard South, 24-2, 2

4. Omaha Central, 23-4, 5

5. Lincoln Southwest, 19-3, 4

6. Lincoln East, 13-10, 7

7. North Platte, 16-7, 6

8. Bellevue East, 13-11, 8

9. Millard North, 14-10, 9

10. Papillion-La Vista, 14-9, 10

CLASS B

1. Elkhorn North, 21-2, 3

2. Norris, 22-3, 1

3. York, 21-4, 5

4. Omaha Skutt, 19-5, 4

5. Scottsbluff, 19-7, 6

6. Crete, 21-4, 2

7. Omaha Gross, 17-7, 7

8. Bennington, 14-11, 8

9. Elkhorn, 9-13, NR

10. Hastings, 12-11, NR

CLASS C-1

1. North Bend, 24-3, 4

2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 24-3, 1

3. Lincoln Lutheran, 21-3, 5

4. Winnebago, 17-11, NR

5. Grand Island CC, 21-3, 2

6. West Point-Beemer, 19-6, 8

7. Broken Bow, 23-2, 3

8. Syracuse, 21-4, 6

9. Malcolm, 21-2, 7

10. Wahoo Neumann, 14-12, NR

CLASS C-2

1. Crofton, 29-3, 1

2. Ponca, 21-5, 7

3. BRLD, 22-5, 4

4. Bridgeport, 24-5, 5

5. West Point GACC, 23-4, 2

6. Wood River, 24-3, 3

7. North Central, 20-5, 6

8. Neb. City Lourdes, 20-5, 8

9. Cross County, 20-5, 9

10. Centennial, 23-2, 10

CLASS D-1

1. Weeping Water, 24-5, 3

2. Pleasanton, 27-2, 1

3. Fremont Bergan, 17-10, 5

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 19-9, 4

5. Humphrey/LHF, 19-5, 2

6. BDS, 18-8, 6

7. Elmwood-Murdock, 12-12, 7

8. North Platte St. Pat’s, 16-9, 8

9. South Platte, 20-3, 9

10. Shelton, 20-6, 10

CLASS D-2

1. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-0, 1

2. Falls City SH, 26-3, 2

3. Mullen, 26-3, 5

4. Wynot, 20-7, 4

5. CWC, 23-2, 3

6. Exeter-Milligan, 23-5, 6

7. Maywood-Hayes Center, 24-3, 7

8. Sterling, 15-8, 8

9. Diller-Odell, 11-9, 9

10. Wauneta-Palisade, 17-9, 10

