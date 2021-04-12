 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, April 12
0 comments

Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, April 12

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on April 12.

* * *

Top 10

Record, previous ranking

1. Millard South, 15-1, 1

2. Bellevue West, 13-1, 2

3. Omaha Westside, 12-5, 10

4. Millard North, 10-4, 6

5. Lincoln East, 10-3, 3

6. Papillion-La Vista South, 9-4, 5

7. Omaha Creighton Prep, 8-6, 7

8. Norris, 12-3, 8

9. Lincoln Southwest, 10-5, NR

10. Papillion-La Vista, 9-7, 9

CLASS A

1. Millard South, 15-1, 1

2. Bellevue West, 13-1, 2

3. Omaha Westside, 12-5, 8

4. Millard North, 10-4, 6

5. Lincoln East, 10-3, 3

6. Papillion-La Vista South, 9-4, 5

7. Omaha Creighton Prep, 8-6, 7

8. Lincoln Southwest, 10-5, 10

9. Papillion-La Vista, 9-7, 9

10. Millard West, 11-5, 4

CLASS B

1. Norris, 12-3, 1

2. Elkhorn, 10-7, 2

3. Beatrice, 8-0, 3

4. Omaha Skutt, 6-4, 5

5. Hastings, 8-4, 6

6. Ralston, 9-4, 7

7. Waverly, 6-6, 9

8. Bennington, 10-2, 4

9. Seward, 7-3, NR

10. Omaha Gross, 5-5, 8

Photos: Omaha Creighton Prep faces Bellevue West baseball

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert