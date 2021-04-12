Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, April 12

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on April 12.
* * *
Top 10
Record, previous ranking
1. Millard South, 15-1, 1
2. Bellevue West, 13-1, 2
3. Omaha Westside, 12-5, 10
4. Millard North, 10-4, 6
5. Lincoln East, 10-3, 3
6. Papillion-La Vista South, 9-4, 5
7. Omaha Creighton Prep, 8-6, 7
8. Norris, 12-3, 8
9. Lincoln Southwest, 10-5, NR
10. Papillion-La Vista, 9-7, 9
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 15-1, 1
2. Bellevue West, 13-1, 2
3. Omaha Westside, 12-5, 8
4. Millard North, 10-4, 6
5. Lincoln East, 10-3, 3
6. Papillion-La Vista South, 9-4, 5
7. Omaha Creighton Prep, 8-6, 7
8. Lincoln Southwest, 10-5, 10
9. Papillion-La Vista, 9-7, 9
10. Millard West, 11-5, 4
CLASS B
1. Norris, 12-3, 1
2. Elkhorn, 10-7, 2
3. Beatrice, 8-0, 3
4. Omaha Skutt, 6-4, 5
5. Hastings, 8-4, 6
6. Ralston, 9-4, 7
7. Waverly, 6-6, 9
8. Bennington, 10-2, 4
9. Seward, 7-3, NR
10. Omaha Gross, 5-5, 8
