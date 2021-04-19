 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, April 19
0 comments

Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, April 19

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson check in on the top Nebraska high school baseball teams, including a rough stretch for No. 1 Millard South and No. 2 Bellevue West. Can No. 3 Omaha Westside and No. 4 Millard North make a push for the top spot during the Metro Conference tournament? Can Millard West pull off an upset this weekend?

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on April 19.

* * *

Top 10

Record, previous ranking

1. Bellevue West, 18-2, 2

2. Fremont Bergan, 9-2, NR

3. Lincoln East, 13-5, 5

4. Millard West, 15-7, NR

5. Millard South, 17-4, 1

6. Papillion-La Vista, 12-8, 10

7. Omaha Westside, 14-6, 3

8. Norris, 14-3, 8

9. Elkhorn South, 9-11, NR

10. Millard North, 11-6, 4

CLASS A

1. Bellevue West, 18-2, 2

2. Fremont Bergan, 9-2, NR

3. Lincoln East, 13-5, 5

4. Millard West, 15-7, 10

5. Millard South, 17-4, 1

6. Papillion-La Vista, 12-8, 9

7. Omaha Westside, 14-6, 3

8. Elkhorn South, 9-11, NR

9. Millard North, 11-6, 4

10. Papillion-La Vista South, 12-5, 6

CLASS B

1. Norris, 14-3, 1

2. Elkhorn, 11-8, 2

3. Omaha Skutt, 9-4, 4

4. Beatrice, 10-1, 3

5. Hastings, 9-5, 5

6. Ralston, 12-4, 6

7. Waverly, 8-7, 7

8. Seward, 9-4, 9

9. Elkhorn North, 9-7, NR

10. Bennington, 10-4, 8

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert