Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, April 19

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on April 19.
* * *
Top 10
Record, previous ranking
1. Bellevue West, 18-2, 2
2. Fremont Bergan, 9-2, NR
3. Lincoln East, 13-5, 5
4. Millard West, 15-7, NR
5. Millard South, 17-4, 1
6. Papillion-La Vista, 12-8, 10
7. Omaha Westside, 14-6, 3
8. Norris, 14-3, 8
9. Elkhorn South, 9-11, NR
10. Millard North, 11-6, 4
CLASS A
1. Bellevue West, 18-2, 2
2. Fremont Bergan, 9-2, NR
3. Lincoln East, 13-5, 5
4. Millard West, 15-7, 10
5. Millard South, 17-4, 1
6. Papillion-La Vista, 12-8, 9
7. Omaha Westside, 14-6, 3
8. Elkhorn South, 9-11, NR
9. Millard North, 11-6, 4
10. Papillion-La Vista South, 12-5, 6
CLASS B
1. Norris, 14-3, 1
2. Elkhorn, 11-8, 2
3. Omaha Skutt, 9-4, 4
4. Beatrice, 10-1, 3
5. Hastings, 9-5, 5
6. Ralston, 12-4, 6
7. Waverly, 8-7, 7
8. Seward, 9-4, 9
9. Elkhorn North, 9-7, NR
10. Bennington, 10-4, 8
