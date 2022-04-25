 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, April 25

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on April 25.

* * *

TOP 10

School, Record, Prev.

1. Omaha Creighton Prep, 20-4, 1

2. Millard South, 18-5, 2

3. Millard West, 20-5, 4

4. Lincoln East, 18-3, 5

5. Elkhorn South, 15-7, 3

6. Norris, 17-5, NR

7. Lincoln Southwest, 13-11, 6

8. Omaha Westside, 13-11, NR

9. Lincoln Southeast, 15-5, NR

10. Fremont, 10-6, 7

CLASS A

1. Omaha Creighton Prep, 20-4, 1

2. Millard South, 18-5, 2

3. Millard West, 20-5, 4

4. Lincoln East, 18-3, 5

5. Elkhorn South, 15-7, 3

6. Lincoln Southwest, 13-11, 6

7. Omaha Westside, 13-11, NR

8. Lincoln Southeast, 15-5, NR

9. Fremont, 10-6, 7

10. Bellevue West, 13-9, 8

CLASS B

1. Norris, 17-5, 2

2. Omaha Skutt, 14-4, 1

3. Bennington, 12-5, 4

4. Elkhorn, 10-11, 7

5. Waverly, 9-9, NR

6. Omaha Gross, 13-5, 10

7. Elkhorn North, 15-9, 3

8. Beatrice, 13-4, 6

9. Platte Valley, 15-5, NR

10. Central City/Fullerton/Centura, 17-1, 8

 
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

