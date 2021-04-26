Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, April 26

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on April 26.
* * *
Top 10
Record, previous ranking
1. Bellevue West, 21-2, 1
2. Millard West, 19-8, 4
3. Millard South, 23-4, 5
4. Lincoln East, 16-6, 3
5. Elkhorn South, 12-12, 9
6. Millard North, 15-7, 10
7. Norris, 17-4, 8
8. Lincoln Southeast, 12-9, NR
9. Papillion-La Vista South, 15-6, NR
10. Fremont Bergan, 9-5, 2
CLASS A
1. Bellevue West, 21-2, 1
2. Millard West, 19-8, 4
3. Millard South, 23-4, 5
4. Lincoln East, 16-6, 3
5. Elkhorn South, 12-12, 8
6. Millard North, 15-7, 9
7. Lincoln Southeast, 12-9, NR
8. Papillion-La Vista South, 15-6, 10
9. Fremont Bergan, 9-5, 2
10. Lincoln Southwest, 14-9, NR
CLASS B
1. Norris, 17-4, 1
2. Elkhorn, 13-8, 2
3. Omaha Skutt, 12-4, 3
4. Beatrice, 12-1, 4
5. Hastings, 12-5, 5
6. Bennington, 12-6, 10
7. Ralston, 15-5, 6
8. Seward, 13-4, 8
9. Plattsmouth, 10-4, NR
10. Waverly, 10-11, 7
