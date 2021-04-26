 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, April 26
Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, April 26

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on April 26. 

* * *

Top 10

Record, previous ranking

1. Bellevue West, 21-2, 1

2. Millard West, 19-8, 4

3. Millard South, 23-4, 5

4. Lincoln East, 16-6, 3

5. Elkhorn South, 12-12, 9

6. Millard North, 15-7, 10

7. Norris, 17-4, 8

8. Lincoln Southeast, 12-9, NR

9. Papillion-La Vista South, 15-6, NR

10. Fremont Bergan, 9-5, 2

CLASS A

1. Bellevue West, 21-2, 1

2. Millard West, 19-8, 4

3. Millard South, 23-4, 5

4. Lincoln East, 16-6, 3

5. Elkhorn South, 12-12, 8

6. Millard North, 15-7, 9

7. Lincoln Southeast, 12-9, NR

8. Papillion-La Vista South, 15-6, 10

9. Fremont Bergan, 9-5, 2

10. Lincoln Southwest, 14-9, NR

CLASS B

1. Norris, 17-4, 1

2. Elkhorn, 13-8, 2

3. Omaha Skutt, 12-4, 3

4. Beatrice, 12-1, 4

5. Hastings, 12-5, 5

6. Bennington, 12-6, 10

7. Ralston, 15-5, 6

8. Seward, 13-4, 8

9. Plattsmouth, 10-4, NR

10. Waverly, 10-11, 7

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

