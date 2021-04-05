Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, April 5

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on April 5.
* * *
Top 10
Record, previous ranking
1. Millard South, 10-1, 1
2. Bellevue West, 9-1, 5
3. Lincoln East, 9-1, 2
4. Millard West, 11-2, 6
5. Papillion-La Vista South, 6-2, 9
6. Millard North, 6-2, 4
7. Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-3, 3
8. Norris, 8-2, 7
9. Elkhorn, 9-3, 8
10. Omaha Westside, 6-4, NR
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 10-1, 1
2. Bellevue West, 9-1, 5
3. Lincoln East, 9-1, 2
4. Millard West, 11-2, 6
5. Papillion-La Vista South, 6-2, 7
6. Millard North, 6-2, 4
7. Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-3, 3
8. Omaha Westside, 6-4, 10
9. Papillion-La Vista, 6-4, 8
10. Lincoln Southwest, 7-4, NR
CLASS B
1. Norris, 8-2, 1
2. Elkhorn, 9-3, 2
3. Beatrice, 5-0, 4
4. Bennington, 8-1, 5
5. Omaha Skutt, 4-2, 9
6. Hastings, 5-3, 10
7. Ralston, 7-2, 3
8. Omaha Gross, 3-3, 6
9. Waverly, 5-4, 7
10. Elkhorn North, 4-6, 8
