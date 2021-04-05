 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, April 5
Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on April 5.

* * *

Top 10

Record, previous ranking

1. Millard South, 10-1, 1

2. Bellevue West, 9-1, 5

3. Lincoln East, 9-1, 2

4. Millard West, 11-2, 6

5. Papillion-La Vista South, 6-2, 9

6. Millard North, 6-2, 4

7. Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-3, 3

8. Norris, 8-2, 7

9. Elkhorn, 9-3, 8

10. Omaha Westside, 6-4, NR

CLASS A

1. Millard South, 10-1, 1

2. Bellevue West, 9-1, 5

3. Lincoln East, 9-1, 2

4. Millard West, 11-2, 6

5. Papillion-La Vista South, 6-2, 7

6. Millard North, 6-2, 4

7. Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-3, 3

8. Omaha Westside, 6-4, 10

9. Papillion-La Vista, 6-4, 8

10. Lincoln Southwest, 7-4, NR

CLASS B

1. Norris, 8-2, 1

2. Elkhorn, 9-3, 2

3. Beatrice, 5-0, 4

4. Bennington, 8-1, 5

5. Omaha Skutt, 4-2, 9

6. Hastings, 5-3, 10

7. Ralston, 7-2, 3

8. Omaha Gross, 3-3, 6

9. Waverly, 5-4, 7

10. Elkhorn North, 4-6, 8

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

