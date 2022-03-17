 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, March 18

  Updated
Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on March 18.

* * *

TOP 10

School, Last season's record, Previous ranking

1. Millard West, 28-13, 2

2. Elkhorn South, 18-13, NR

3. Millard South, 35-5, 1

4. Lincoln East, 23-10, 4

5. Omaha Creighton Prep, 19-13, NR

6. Bellevue West, 29-6, 3

7. Omaha Westside, 19-12, NR

8. Papillion-La Vista South, 21-10, 5

9. Fremont, 17-9, 6

10. Gretna, 11-14, NR

CLASS A

1. Millard West, 28-13, 2

2. Elkhorn South, 18-13, NR

3. Millard South, 35-5, 1

4. Lincoln East, 23-10, 4

5. Omaha Creighton Prep, 19-13, NR

6. Bellevue West, 29-6, 3

7. Omaha Westside, 19-12, NR

8. Papillion-La Vista South, 21-10, 5

9. Fremont, 17-9, 6

10. Gretna, 11-14, NR

CLASS B

1. Norris, 26-9, 2

2. Beatrice, 18-7, 1

3. Omaha Skutt, 20-8, 3

4. Bennington, 16-11, 8

5. Elkhorn, 20-12, 5

6. Ralston, 22-9, 4

7. Elkhorn North, 11-14, NR

8. Waverly, 14-13, 10

9. Omaha Gross, 9-15, NR

10. Central City, 20-7, 7

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

