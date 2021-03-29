 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, March 29
BASEBALL

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on March 29.

Top 10

Record, previous ranking

1. Millard South, 5 -0, 9

2. Lincoln East, 7-0, 3

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 4-0, 2

4. Millard North, 4-1, 7

5. Bellevue West, 5-1, 4

6. Millard West, 5-2, 1

7. Norris, 5-1, NR

8. Elkhorn, 5-2, 6

9. Papio South, 2-2, 10

10. Papillion-La Vista, 4-1, NR

Class A

1. Millard South, 5-0, 8

2. Lincoln East, 7-0, 3

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 4-0, 2

4. Millard North, 4-1, 6

5. Bellevue West, 5-1, 4

6. Millard West, 5-2, 1

7. Papio South, 2-2, 10

8. Papillion-La Vista, 4-1, NR

9. Gretna, 1-2, NR

10. Omaha Westside, 4-3, 9

Class B

1. Norris, 5-1, 2

2. Elkhorn, 5-2, 1

3. Ralston, 3-1, 4

4. Beatrice, 2-0, NR

5. Bennington, 5-0, 6

6. Omaha Gross, 2-1, NR

7. Waverly, 3-3, 8

8. Elkhorn North, 3-2, 5

9. Omaha Skutt, 4-2, 3

10. Hastings, 2-3, 7

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

