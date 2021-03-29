Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, March 29

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on March 29.
* * *
Top 10
Record, previous ranking
1. Millard South, 5 -0, 9
2. Lincoln East, 7-0, 3
3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 4-0, 2
4. Millard North, 4-1, 7
5. Bellevue West, 5-1, 4
6. Millard West, 5-2, 1
7. Norris, 5-1, NR
8. Elkhorn, 5-2, 6
9. Papio South, 2-2, 10
10. Papillion-La Vista, 4-1, NR
Class A
1. Millard South, 5-0, 8
2. Lincoln East, 7-0, 3
3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 4-0, 2
4. Millard North, 4-1, 6
5. Bellevue West, 5-1, 4
6. Millard West, 5-2, 1
7. Papio South, 2-2, 10
8. Papillion-La Vista, 4-1, NR
9. Gretna, 1-2, NR
10. Omaha Westside, 4-3, 9
Class B
1. Norris, 5-1, 2
2. Elkhorn, 5-2, 1
3. Ralston, 3-1, 4
4. Beatrice, 2-0, NR
5. Bennington, 5-0, 6
6. Omaha Gross, 2-1, NR
7. Waverly, 3-3, 8
8. Elkhorn North, 3-2, 5
9. Omaha Skutt, 4-2, 3
10. Hastings, 2-3, 7
