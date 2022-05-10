 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, May 11

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on May 11.

* * *

TOP 10

School, Record, Prev.

1. Millard West, 26-5, 1

2. Creighton Prep, 28-6, 2

3. Lincoln East, 24-3, 3

4. Millard South, 23-8, 4

5. Elkhorn South, 18-8, 5

6. Westside, 18-14, 6

7. Lincoln Southeast, 22-6, 8

8. Bellevue West, 17-12, NR

9. Norris, 20-6, NR

10. Omaha Skutt, 18-6, 10

CLASS A

1. Millard West, 26-5, 1

2. Creighton Prep, 28-6, 2

3. Lincoln East, 24-3, 3

4. Millard South, 23-8, 4

5. Elkhorn South, 18-8, 5

6. Westside, 18-14, 6

7. Lincoln Southeast, 22-6, 8

8. Bellevue West, 17-12, 10

9. Kearney, 15-9, NR

10. Gretna, 16-13, 7

CLASS B

1. Norris, 20-6, 3

2. Omaha Skutt, 18-6, 1

3. Elkhorn North, 19-10, 6

4. Elkhorn, 15-13, 4

5. Omaha Gross, 18-7, 5

6. Bennington, 15-6, 2

7. Beatrice, 17-4, 7

8. Waverly, 13-13, 10

9. Platte Valley, 18-6, 8

10. Central City/Fullerton/Centura, 20-2, 9

 
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

