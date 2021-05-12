Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, May 12

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on May 12.
Top 10/Class A
Record, previous ranking
1. Millard South, 30-4, 1
2. Bellevue West, 27-4, 2
3. Papillion-La Vista South, 20-8, 3
4. Lincoln East, 21-8, 5
5. Millard West, 24-11, 6
6. Lincoln Southwest, 19-10, NR
7. Fremont Bergan, 16-7, NR
8. Columbus, 18-13, NR
9. Millard North, 20-11, 10
10. Papillion-La Vista, 18-13, NR
Class B
1. Hastings, 20-5, 1
2. Norris, 22-7, 2
3. Elkhorn, 19-10, 3
4. Omaha Skutt, 17-6, 4
5. Bennington, 16-9, 5
6. Ralston, 20-7, 7
7. Omaha Roncalli, 12-10, 9
8. Waverly, 14-13, 8
9. Beatrice, 14-6, 6
10. Central City, 19-5, NR