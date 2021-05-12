 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, May 12
Check out the All-Nebraska baseball teams since 2010.

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on May 12. 

Top 10/Class A

Record, previous ranking

1. Millard South, 30-4, 1

2. Bellevue West, 27-4, 2

3. Papillion-La Vista South, 20-8, 3

4. Lincoln East, 21-8, 5

5. Millard West, 24-11, 6

6. Lincoln Southwest, 19-10, NR

7. Fremont Bergan, 16-7, NR

8. Columbus, 18-13, NR

9. Millard North, 20-11, 10

10. Papillion-La Vista, 18-13, NR

Class B

1. Hastings, 20-5, 1

2. Norris, 22-7, 2

3. Elkhorn, 19-10, 3

4. Omaha Skutt, 17-6, 4

5. Bennington, 16-9, 5

6. Ralston, 20-7, 7

7. Omaha Roncalli, 12-10, 9

8. Waverly, 14-13, 8

9. Beatrice, 14-6, 6

10. Central City, 19-5, NR

