 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, May 2

  • 0

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on May 2.

* * *

TOP 10

School, Record, Prev.

1. Millard West, 24-5, 3

2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 25-6, 1

3. Lincoln East, 22-3, 4

4. Millard South, 20-8, 2

5. Elkhorn South, 16-8, 5

6. Omaha Westside, 16-13, 8

7. Gretna, 16-11, NR

8. Lincoln Southeast, 19-6, 9

9. Fremont, 11-6, 10

10. Omaha Skutt, 17-4, NR

CLASS A

1. Millard West, 24-5, 3

2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 25-6, 1

People are also reading…

3. Lincoln East, 22-3, 4

4. Millard South, 20-8, 2

5. Elkhorn South, 16-8, 5

6. Omaha Westside, 16-13, 7

7. Gretna, 16-11, NR

8. Lincoln Southeast, 19-6, 8

9. Fremont, 11-6, 9

10. Bellevue West, 15-11, 10

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 17-4, 2

2. Bennington, 15-5, 3

3. Norris, 18-6, 1

4. Elkhorn, 12-13, 4

5. Omaha Gross, 15-7, 6

6. Elkhorn North, 17-10, 7

7. Beatrice, 14-4, 8

8. Platte Valley, 17-5, 9

9. Central City/Fullerton/Centura, 20-1, 10

10. Waverly, 10-12, 5

 
0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert