Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, May 3

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on May 3.
Top 10
Record, previous ranking
1. Millard South, 27-4, 3
2. Bellevue West, 24-4, 1
3. Papillion-La Vista South, 17-7, 9
4. Omaha Westside, 18-12, NR
5. Lincoln East, 19-7, 4
6. Millard West, 22-10, 2
7. Lincoln Southeast, 16-10, 8
8. Elkhorn South, 17-12, 5
9. Omaha Creighton Prep, 16-12, NR
10. Millard North, 18-9, 6
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 27-4, 3
2. Bellevue West, 24-4, 1
3. Papillion-La Vista South, 17-7, 8
4. Omaha Westside, 18-12, NR
5. Lincoln East, 19-7, 4
6. Millard West, 22-10, 2
7. Lincoln Southeast, 16-10, 7
8. Elkhorn South, 17-12, 5
9. Omaha Creighton Prep, 16-12, NR
10. Millard North, 18-9, 6
CLASS B
1. Hastings, 17-5, 5
2. Norris, 18-7, 1
3. Elkhorn, 16-10, 2
4. Omaha Skutt, 14-5, 3
5. Bennington, 15-8, 6
6. Beatrice, 14-2, 4
7. Ralston, 17-7, 7
8. Waverly, 14-11, 10
9. Omaha Roncalli, 9-9, NR
10. Seward, 13-6, 8
