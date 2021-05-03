 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school baseball, May 3
Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson discuss the news of the 2022 state basketball tournament being held during the same week. Plus, they also take a look at the 2021 state baseball tournament schedule.

Nebraska high school baseball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on May 3. 

CLASS A

1. Millard South, 27-4, 3

2. Bellevue West, 24-4, 1

3. Papillion-La Vista South, 17-7, 8

4. Omaha Westside, 18-12, NR

5. Lincoln East, 19-7, 4

6. Millard West, 22-10, 2

7. Lincoln Southeast, 16-10, 7

8. Elkhorn South, 17-12, 5

9. Omaha Creighton Prep, 16-12, NR

10. Millard North, 18-9, 6

CLASS B

1. Hastings, 17-5, 5

2. Norris, 18-7, 1

3. Elkhorn, 16-10, 2

4. Omaha Skutt, 14-5, 3

5. Bennington, 15-8, 6

6. Beatrice, 14-2, 4

7. Ralston, 17-7, 7

8. Waverly, 14-11, 10

9. Omaha Roncalli, 9-9, NR

10. Seward, 13-6, 8

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

