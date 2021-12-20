Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Dec. 20

This year’s crop of high school basketball talent could be remembered as one of the best in state history. Like an all-time great film — think “The Godfather,” “Citizen Kane,” “Casablanca” — could these 10 players be among that top-tier ilk? Either way, this year’s prep hoops season was a must see. And unlike some big-budget movies, the drama on court lived up to the hype. It was a blockbuster state tournament, with big stars, plot twists and loads of action. So take a moment for some star gazing after (top row from left) Frankie Fidler, Saint Thomas, Isaac Traudt, (middle) Taylor McCabe, Britt Prince, Grace Cave, (bottom) Hunter Sallis, Chucky Hepburn, Allison Weidner and Alexis Markowski stole the show. And what a show it was.