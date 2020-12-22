 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Dec. 21
BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Dec. 21

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 21.

* * *

Top 10/Class A, Record, Previous ranking

1. Millard North, 6-0, 1

2. Bellevue West, 4-0, 2

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-0, 3

4. Omaha Central, 6-0, 5

5. Papillion-LV South, 5-1, 4

6. Lincoln Pius X, 2-0, 9

7. Papillion-La Vista, 3-3, 8

8. Millard West, 4-1, NR

9. Lincoln Southwest, 1-1, NR

10. Lincoln Southeast, 1-1, 7

CLASS B

1. Elkhorn MM, 4-0, 1

2. Elkhorn, 3-0, 2

3. Norris, 2-0, 3

4. Waverly, 3-0, 5

5. Omaha Skutt, 3-2, 4 

6. Beatrice, 3-1, 6

7. Platteview, 5-1, NR

8. Aurora, 4-2, NR

9. Bennington,4-2,8

10. Elkhorn North, 2-4, NR

CLASS C-1

1. Auburn, 4-0, 1

2. Wahoo, 4-1, 2

3. Adams Central, 7-1, 3

4. Kearney Catholic, 5-1, 4

5. Ogallala, 5-0, 6

6. Omaha Concordia, 6-0, NR

7. Lincoln Christian, 4-1, 7

8. St. Paul, 5-1, 8

9. North Bend, 5-0, 9

10. DC West, 5-0, 10

Also undefeated: Milford 4-0, Pierce 5-0.

CLASS C-2

1. Grand Island CC, 7-0, 1

2. BRLD, 3-1, 2

3. Sutton, 4-2, 4

4. Oakland-Craig, 6-2, 6

5. Bridgeport, 6-0, 7

6. Doniphan-Trumbull, 5-2, NR

7. Yutan, 4-1, 5

8. Hershey, 4-1, 9

9. Cross County, 6-0, 10

10. Tri County, 5-1, NR

Also undefeated: Amherst 6-0

CLASS D-1

1. Humphrey/LHF, 4-2, 1

2. North Platte St. Pat’s, 5-1, 5

3. Howells-Dodge, 4-4, 4

4. Laurel-CC, 5-1, 2

5. Ansley-Litchfield, 7-0, NR

6. NC Lourdes, 3-2, 7

7. Elm Creek, 6-1, 10

8. Southern Valley, 6-1, 3

9. Burwell, 5-0, 9

10. BDS, 4-2, 6

CLASS D-2

1. Lincoln Parkview, 2-0, 2

2. Falls City Sacred Heart, 4-0, 5

3. Humphrey St. Francis, 5-0, 6

4. Loomis, 5-1, 3

5. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 5-1, 4

6. Osceola, 6-0, 7

7. Diller-Odell, 6-0, 10

8. Mullen, 5-2, 1

9. Paxton, 5-1, 8

10. Pleasanton, 6-1, 9

Also undefeated: Wallace 4-0

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

 

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

