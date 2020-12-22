Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Dec. 21

Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 21.
* * *
Top 10/Class A, Record, Previous ranking
1. Millard North, 6-0, 1
2. Bellevue West, 4-0, 2
3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-0, 3
4. Omaha Central, 6-0, 5
5. Papillion-LV South, 5-1, 4
6. Lincoln Pius X, 2-0, 9
7. Papillion-La Vista, 3-3, 8
8. Millard West, 4-1, NR
9. Lincoln Southwest, 1-1, NR
10. Lincoln Southeast, 1-1, 7
CLASS B
1. Elkhorn MM, 4-0, 1
2. Elkhorn, 3-0, 2
3. Norris, 2-0, 3
4. Waverly, 3-0, 5
5. Omaha Skutt, 3-2, 4
6. Beatrice, 3-1, 6
7. Platteview, 5-1, NR
8. Aurora, 4-2, NR
9. Bennington,4-2,8
10. Elkhorn North, 2-4, NR
CLASS C-1
1. Auburn, 4-0, 1
2. Wahoo, 4-1, 2
3. Adams Central, 7-1, 3
4. Kearney Catholic, 5-1, 4
5. Ogallala, 5-0, 6
6. Omaha Concordia, 6-0, NR
7. Lincoln Christian, 4-1, 7
8. St. Paul, 5-1, 8
9. North Bend, 5-0, 9
10. DC West, 5-0, 10
Also undefeated: Milford 4-0, Pierce 5-0.
CLASS C-2
1. Grand Island CC, 7-0, 1
2. BRLD, 3-1, 2
3. Sutton, 4-2, 4
4. Oakland-Craig, 6-2, 6
5. Bridgeport, 6-0, 7
6. Doniphan-Trumbull, 5-2, NR
7. Yutan, 4-1, 5
8. Hershey, 4-1, 9
9. Cross County, 6-0, 10
10. Tri County, 5-1, NR
Also undefeated: Amherst 6-0
CLASS D-1
1. Humphrey/LHF, 4-2, 1
2. North Platte St. Pat’s, 5-1, 5
3. Howells-Dodge, 4-4, 4
4. Laurel-CC, 5-1, 2
5. Ansley-Litchfield, 7-0, NR
6. NC Lourdes, 3-2, 7
7. Elm Creek, 6-1, 10
8. Southern Valley, 6-1, 3
9. Burwell, 5-0, 9
10. BDS, 4-2, 6
CLASS D-2
1. Lincoln Parkview, 2-0, 2
2. Falls City Sacred Heart, 4-0, 5
3. Humphrey St. Francis, 5-0, 6
4. Loomis, 5-1, 3
5. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 5-1, 4
6. Osceola, 6-0, 7
7. Diller-Odell, 6-0, 10
8. Mullen, 5-2, 1
9. Paxton, 5-1, 8
10. Pleasanton, 6-1, 9
Also undefeated: Wallace 4-0
