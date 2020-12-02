 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Dec. 3
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Dec. 3

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 3.

* * *

Top 10, 2019-20 record, Previous ranking

1. Millard North, 24-5, 2

2. Bellevue West, 24-3, 1

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 19-8, 6

4. Papillion-LV South, 17-8, 7

5. Omaha Central, 21-4, 5

6. Omaha Westside, 19-7, 3

7. Lincoln Southeast, 14-11, NR

8. Papillion-La Vista, 16-9, 8

9. Lincoln Pius X, 16-8, NR

10. Lincoln North Star, 16-8, NR

Five more to watch: Gretna, Grand Island, Kearney, Millard South, Omaha North

CLASS B

1. Elkhorn MM, 22-6, 3

2. Elkhorn, 17-8, NR*

3. Norris, 18-6, 6

4. Omaha Skutt, 26-0, 1

5. Waverly, 13-10, 10

6. Beatrice, 12-11, NR

7. Grand Island NW, 14-11,

8. Bennington, 16-8, 9

9. Omaha Roncalli, 23-5, 2

10. Hastings, 21-4, 4

*--Moving from Class A

Five more to watch: Scottsbluff, Alliance, Platteview, Ralston, Aurora

CLASS C-1

1. Auburn, 29-0, 1

2. Wahoo, 23-3, 8-B

3. Adams Central, 26-2, 3

4. Kearney Catholic, 18-8, 5

5. Ashland-Greenwood, 17-9, 9

6. Ogallala, 23-5, 2

7. Lincoln Christian, 22-6, 4

8. St. Paul, 19-8, 10

9. North Bend, 23-3, 6

10. DC West, 14-10, NR

Five more to watch: Battle Creek, Fort Calhoun, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Mitchell, Omaha Concordia

CLASS C-2

1. Grand Island CC, 25-4, 2

2. BRLD, 29-0, 1

3. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 18-7, 10

4. Sutton, 24-4, 4

5. Yutan, 24-4, 3

6. Oakland-Craig, 17-9, 6

7. Bridgeport, 21-5, NR

8. Centennial, 21-5, 7

9. Hershey, 12-10, NR

10. Cross County, 18-7, NR

Five more to watch: Arcadia-Loup City, Fremont Bergan, Freeman, Bayard, Tri County

CLASS D-1

1. Humphrey/LHF, 26-4, 3

2. Laurel-CC, 26-5, 1

3. Southern Valley, 21-6, 2

4. Howells-Dodge, 14-11, NR

5. North Platte St. Pat’s, 23-5, 5

6. BDS, 14-10, NR

7. NC Lourdes, 11-13, NR

8. Osmond, 24-2, 4

9. Burwell, 12-10, NR

10. Elm Creek, 16-9, 10

Five more to watch: Ansley-Litchfield, Central Valley, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock, Randolph

CLASS D-2

1. Mullen, 22-7, 5

2. Lincoln Parkview, 21-8, 3

3. Loomis, 23-3, 6

4. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 19-6, 7

5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 29-1, 1

6. Humphrey St. Francis, 27-1, 2

7. Osceola, 12-12, NR

8. Paxton, 21-4, 6-D1

9. Pleasanton, 20-6, 9-D1

10. Diller-Odell, 11-13, NR

Others to watch: Exeter-Milligan, Wallace, Elgin/Pope John

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert