Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Dec. 3

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 3.
* * *
Top 10, 2019-20 record, Previous ranking
1. Millard North, 24-5, 2
2. Bellevue West, 24-3, 1
3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 19-8, 6
4. Papillion-LV South, 17-8, 7
5. Omaha Central, 21-4, 5
6. Omaha Westside, 19-7, 3
7. Lincoln Southeast, 14-11, NR
8. Papillion-La Vista, 16-9, 8
9. Lincoln Pius X, 16-8, NR
10. Lincoln North Star, 16-8, NR
Five more to watch: Gretna, Grand Island, Kearney, Millard South, Omaha North
CLASS B
1. Elkhorn MM, 22-6, 3
2. Elkhorn, 17-8, NR*
3. Norris, 18-6, 6
4. Omaha Skutt, 26-0, 1
5. Waverly, 13-10, 10
6. Beatrice, 12-11, NR
7. Grand Island NW, 14-11,
8. Bennington, 16-8, 9
9. Omaha Roncalli, 23-5, 2
10. Hastings, 21-4, 4
*--Moving from Class A
Five more to watch: Scottsbluff, Alliance, Platteview, Ralston, Aurora
CLASS C-1
1. Auburn, 29-0, 1
2. Wahoo, 23-3, 8-B
3. Adams Central, 26-2, 3
4. Kearney Catholic, 18-8, 5
5. Ashland-Greenwood, 17-9, 9
6. Ogallala, 23-5, 2
7. Lincoln Christian, 22-6, 4
8. St. Paul, 19-8, 10
9. North Bend, 23-3, 6
10. DC West, 14-10, NR
Five more to watch: Battle Creek, Fort Calhoun, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Mitchell, Omaha Concordia
CLASS C-2
1. Grand Island CC, 25-4, 2
2. BRLD, 29-0, 1
3. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 18-7, 10
4. Sutton, 24-4, 4
5. Yutan, 24-4, 3
6. Oakland-Craig, 17-9, 6
7. Bridgeport, 21-5, NR
8. Centennial, 21-5, 7
9. Hershey, 12-10, NR
10. Cross County, 18-7, NR
Five more to watch: Arcadia-Loup City, Fremont Bergan, Freeman, Bayard, Tri County
CLASS D-1
1. Humphrey/LHF, 26-4, 3
2. Laurel-CC, 26-5, 1
3. Southern Valley, 21-6, 2
4. Howells-Dodge, 14-11, NR
5. North Platte St. Pat’s, 23-5, 5
6. BDS, 14-10, NR
7. NC Lourdes, 11-13, NR
8. Osmond, 24-2, 4
9. Burwell, 12-10, NR
10. Elm Creek, 16-9, 10
Five more to watch: Ansley-Litchfield, Central Valley, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock, Randolph
CLASS D-2
1. Mullen, 22-7, 5
2. Lincoln Parkview, 21-8, 3
3. Loomis, 23-3, 6
4. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 19-6, 7
5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 29-1, 1
6. Humphrey St. Francis, 27-1, 2
7. Osceola, 12-12, NR
8. Paxton, 21-4, 6-D1
9. Pleasanton, 20-6, 9-D1
10. Diller-Odell, 11-13, NR
Others to watch: Exeter-Milligan, Wallace, Elgin/Pope John
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Football: Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: Alex Bullock, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Football: Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson-Leigh
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Football: Tommy Wroblewski, St. Paul
Football: Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Boys basketball: Jadin Johnson, Millard North
Boys basketball: Saint Thomas, Millard North
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Girls Basketball: Nyanuar Pal, Omaha Central
