Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, December 18

  • Updated
Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on December 18.

* * *

Top 10/CLASS A

School, Record, Previous ranking

1. Bellevue West, 5-0, 1

2. Gretna, 6-0, 2

3. Millard North, 6-0, 4

4. Omaha Westside, 5-1, 3

5. Lincoln Southwest, 4-1, 6

6. Lincoln High, 5-1, NR

7. Lincoln East, 5-1, NR

8. Lincoln Southeast, 3-3, 7

9. Elkhorn South, 5-1, 8

10. Omaha Central, 6-1, NR

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 4-0, 1

2. Platteview, 5-0, 2

3. Scottsbluff, 6-1, 5

4. Omaha Roncalli, 4-1, 3

5. Crete, 6-0, 7

6. McCook, 6-1, NR

7. Bennington, 3-2, 6

8. Beatrice, 3-2, 8

9. Norris, 4-2, NR

10. Waverly, 2-2, 4

CLASS C-1

1. Wahoo, 4-0, 1

2. Ashland-Greenwood, 4-0, 3

3. Ogallala, 7-0, 5

4. Pierce, 5-0, NR

5. Auburn, 3-2, 2

6. Central City, 4-1, 6

7. Lincoln Lutheran, 5-1, NR

8. Aurora, 3-3, 4

9. Omaha Concordia, 4-1, NR

10. Boone Central, 3-2, 10

CLASS C-2

1. Freeman, 6-0, 1

2. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 4-0, 2

3. Amherst, 6-0, 3

4. Doniphan-Trumbull, 7-0, 8

5. Norfolk Catholic, 2-2, 4

6. Gordon-Rushville, 3-1, 6

7. Hastings St. Cecilia, 4-3, 7

8. Palmyra, 4-3, 10

9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 4-1, 9

10. Cross County, 6-0, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Maywood-Hayes Center, 6-0, 4

2. Elm Creek, 6-0, 8

3. Mead, 6-0, NR

4. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 6-1, 1

5. Ainsworth, 2-1, 3

6. Dundy County-Stratton, 3-1, 5

7. South Loup, 4-1, 9

8. Humphrey/LHF, 4-1, 10

9. Howells-Dodge, 5-3, 2

10. Johnson-Brock, 4-1, NR

CLASS D-2

1. Lincoln Parkview, 4-0, 1

2. Wynot, 4-0, 6

3. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 4-0, 7

4. Mullen, 3-0, 8

5. Shelton, 4-1, 2

6. Osceola, 5-1, 3

7. Creighton, 5-1, 4

8. Falls City Sacred Heart, 3-1, 5

9. Humphrey St. Francis, 5-0, NR

10. Hyannis, 3-1, 10

Top games this week

Class A — Tuesday: Bellevue West vs. Park Hill (Missouri) and Omaha Westside vs. Owassa (Oklahoma), both games at HyVee Arena, Kansas City, Missouri. Wednesday-Thursday: Metro Conference tournament at home sites.

Class B — Tuesday: Scottsbluff at Ogallala, Crete at Waverly, York at Adams Central, Omaha Gross at Wahoo Neumann. Thursday: Norris at Aurora

Class C-1 — Tuesday: Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo, Norfolk Lutheran at Pierce, Norfolk Catholic at Winnebago. Thursday: Wahoo at Yutan.

Class C-2 — Monday: Summerland at O’Neill St. Mary’s. Tuesday: Tri County at Falls City Sacred Heart. Thursday: Sacred Heart at Elmwood-Murdock

Class D-1 — Monday: Creighton at Elgin/Pope John. Tuesday: Elm Creek at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Class D-2 — Monday: Cody-Kilgore at Hyannis​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

