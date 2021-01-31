 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Feb. 1
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Feb 1.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Record, previous ranking

1. Bellevue West, 15-1, 2

2. Millard North, 17-1, 1

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 13-2, 3

4. Omaha Central, 16-2, 4

5. Lincoln Pius X, 12-1, 5

6. Omaha Westside, 11-4, 6

7. Papillion-La Vista, 10-5, 7

8. Millard West, 12-3, 8

9. Papio-LV South, 8-8, 9

10. Gretna, 8-6, NR

Class B

1. Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 14-1, 1

2. Norris, 12-1, 3

3. Omaha Skutt, 11-4, 4

4. Waverly, 11-2, 2

5. Platteview, 14-3, 5

6. Elkhorn, 11-5, 7

7. Beatrice, 13-4, 6

8. Bennington, 8-6, 8

9. Omaha Roncalli, 9-7, 9

10. Elkhorn North, 6-8, 10

Class C-1

1. Auburn, 14-0, 1

2. Adams Central, 18-1, 2

3. Kearney Catholic, 18-2, 3

4. St. Paul, 14-1, 5

5. Milford, 18-0, 6

6. Wahoo, 15-3, 4

7. Ogallala, 14-3, 7

8. North Bend, 11-3, 8

9. Wayne, 15-3, 9

10. Pierce, 13-2, NR

Class C-2

1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 14-3, 1

2. Oakland-Craig, 14-4, 2

3. Sutton, 12-4, 4

4. Yutan, 15-2, 5

5. Cross County, 15-3, 3

6. Hartington Central Catholic, 10-4, 6

7. BRLD, 9-3, 7

8. Hershey, 16-2, 8

9. Amherst, 15-2, 9

10. Heartland, 11-2, 10

Class D-1

1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 13-3, 1

2. Burwell, 18-0, 3

3. Howells-Dodge, 13-5, 2

4. North Platte St. Pat's, 14-4, 5

5. Southern Valley, 13-3, 4

6. Nebraska City Lourdes, 10-6, 6

7. Ansley-Litchfield, 14-2, 7

8. Elm Creek, 12-2, 8

9. Osmond, 14-2, 9

10. BDS, 14-5, 10

Class D-2

1. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 14-1, 1

2. Lincoln Parkview, 16-1, 2

3. Loomis, 14-2, 3

4. Mullen, 15-2, 4

5. Humphrey St. Francis, 12-4, 5

6. Wynot, 12-4, 7

7. Falls City Sacred Heart, 10-6, 6

8. Osceola, 14-3, 8

9. Paxton, 12-6, 10

10. Diller-Odell, 10-6, 9

Photos: No. 2 Bellevue West boys basketball at No. 1 Millard North

