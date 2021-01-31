Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Feb. 1

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Feb 1.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Record, previous ranking
1. Bellevue West, 15-1, 2
2. Millard North, 17-1, 1
3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 13-2, 3
4. Omaha Central, 16-2, 4
5. Lincoln Pius X, 12-1, 5
6. Omaha Westside, 11-4, 6
7. Papillion-La Vista, 10-5, 7
8. Millard West, 12-3, 8
9. Papio-LV South, 8-8, 9
10. Gretna, 8-6, NR
Class B
1. Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 14-1, 1
2. Norris, 12-1, 3
3. Omaha Skutt, 11-4, 4
4. Waverly, 11-2, 2
5. Platteview, 14-3, 5
6. Elkhorn, 11-5, 7
7. Beatrice, 13-4, 6
8. Bennington, 8-6, 8
9. Omaha Roncalli, 9-7, 9
10. Elkhorn North, 6-8, 10
Class C-1
1. Auburn, 14-0, 1
2. Adams Central, 18-1, 2
3. Kearney Catholic, 18-2, 3
4. St. Paul, 14-1, 5
5. Milford, 18-0, 6
6. Wahoo, 15-3, 4
7. Ogallala, 14-3, 7
8. North Bend, 11-3, 8
9. Wayne, 15-3, 9
10. Pierce, 13-2, NR
Class C-2
1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 14-3, 1
2. Oakland-Craig, 14-4, 2
3. Sutton, 12-4, 4
4. Yutan, 15-2, 5
5. Cross County, 15-3, 3
6. Hartington Central Catholic, 10-4, 6
7. BRLD, 9-3, 7
8. Hershey, 16-2, 8
9. Amherst, 15-2, 9
10. Heartland, 11-2, 10
Class D-1
1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 13-3, 1
2. Burwell, 18-0, 3
3. Howells-Dodge, 13-5, 2
4. North Platte St. Pat's, 14-4, 5
5. Southern Valley, 13-3, 4
6. Nebraska City Lourdes, 10-6, 6
7. Ansley-Litchfield, 14-2, 7
8. Elm Creek, 12-2, 8
9. Osmond, 14-2, 9
10. BDS, 14-5, 10
Class D-2
1. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 14-1, 1
2. Lincoln Parkview, 16-1, 2
3. Loomis, 14-2, 3
4. Mullen, 15-2, 4
5. Humphrey St. Francis, 12-4, 5
6. Wynot, 12-4, 7
7. Falls City Sacred Heart, 10-6, 6
8. Osceola, 14-3, 8
9. Paxton, 12-6, 10
10. Diller-Odell, 10-6, 9