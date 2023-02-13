Here are Stu Pospisil's latest Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings.
Top 10/Class A
School, Record, Previous ranking
1. Bellevue West, 22-0, 1
2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 17-6, 3
3. Millard North, 18-3, 4
6. Omaha Westside, 15-6, 7
7. Lincoln Southwest, 13-7, 8
8. Lincoln North Star, 15-6, 9
9. Elkhorn South, 13-6, 10
10. Lincoln Northeast, 13-8, NR
CLASS B
4. Omaha Roncalli, 14-6, 6
10. South Sioux City, 11-9, NR
CLASS C-1
3. Ashland-Greenwood, 21-1, 3
4. Lincoln Lutheran, 16-6, 6
8. Omaha Concordia, 18-3, 7
CLASS C-2
1. Doniphan-Trumbull, 21-1, 1
2. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 18-4, 2
6. Norfolk Catholic, 15-6, 6
7. Elkhorn Valley, 20-2, 8
8. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 16-7, NR
9. Elmwood-Murdock, 15-7, NR
10. Wisner-Pilger, 17-6, 10
CLASS D-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 19-2, 1
2. Maywood-Hayes Center, 22-1, 2
3. Dundy County-Stratton, 18-4, 3
4. Johnson-Brock, 18-4, 4
5. Howells-Dodge, 18-4, 5
6. Bancroft-Rosalie, 17-6, 9
CLASS D-2
1. Lincoln Parkview, 20-3, 1
5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 14-8, 5
6. Humphrey St. Francis, 15-6, 6
9. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 12-7, 9
10. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 16-5, 10
