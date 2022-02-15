Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Feb. 15

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 15.
* * *
Top 10
School, Record, Previous ranking
1. Omaha Westside, 21-1, 1
2. Bellevue West, 20-3, 2
3. Millard North, 19-2, 3
4. Omaha Central, 17-5, 5
5. Omaha Creighton Prep, 15-5, 6
6. Gretna, 14-6, 4
7. Omaha Skutt, 19-0, 8
8. Papillion-La Vista South, 13-7, 9
9. Elkhorn South, 12-8, 7
10. Lincoln Pius X, 14-7, 10
CLASS A
1. Omaha Westside, 21-1, 1
2. Bellevue West, 20-3, 2
3. Millard North, 19-2, 3
4. Omaha Central, 17-5, 5
5. Omaha Creighton Prep, 15-5, 6
6. Gretna, 14-6, 4
7. Papillion-La Vista South/13-7, 8
8. Elkhorn South, 12-8, 7
9. Lincoln Pius X, 14-7, 9
10. Omaha North, 13-8, 10
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 19-0, 1
2. Omaha Roncalli, 14-4, 2
3. Scottsbluff, 16-5, 3
4. Bennington, 15-5/4
5. Platteview, 17-6, 5
6. Waverly, 14-7, 6
7. Beatrice, 12-5, 7
8. Elkhorn, 11-8, 8
9. McCook, 17-6, 9
10. York, 14-8, 10
CLASS C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood, 19-1, 1
2. Kearney Catholic, 21-1, 2
3. Wahoo, 19-2, 3
4. Ogallala, 18-4, 7
5. Omaha Concordia, 17-3, 4
6. Auburn, 19-3, 5
7. Wayne, 20-3, 6
8. Gordon-Rushville, 19-2, 8
9. Fort Calhoun, 17-4, 9
10. Central City, 18-5, 10
CLASS C-2
1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 22-0, 1
2. Howells-Dodge, 19-3, 2
3. Doniphan-Trumbull, 19-2, 3
4. Freeman, 20-2, 4
5. Grand Island Central Catholic, 17-3, 5
6. Norfolk Catholic, 18-3, 6
7. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 19-4, 7
8. Amherst, 19-3, 10
9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 18-5, 9
10. Hastings St. Cecilia, 15-7, 8
CLASS D-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick, 19-2, 1
2. Dundy County-Stratton, 19-3, 2
3. Loomis, 18-4, 3
4. Ainsworth, 15-7, 5
5. Nebraska City Lourdes, 11-9, 4
6. Kenesaw, 18-3, 6
7. Riverside, 16-6, 7
8. Burwell, 19-3, 8
9. Elgin/Pope John, 86-4, 9
10. Johnson-Brock, 15-8, NR
CLASS D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 18-5, 1
2. Lincoln Parkview, 15-6, 2
3. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 19-2, 3
4. Wynot, 19-2, 4
5. Humphrey SF, 15-6, 5
6. Osceola, 18-4, 6
7. Medicine Valley, 18-2, 7
8. Mullen, 15-8, 8
9. Hyannis, 19-2, 9
10. Shelton, 15-7, NR