Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Feb. 15
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 15.

* * *

Top 10

School, Record, Previous ranking

1. Omaha Westside, 21-1, 1

2. Bellevue West, 20-3, 2

3. Millard North, 19-2, 3

4. Omaha Central, 17-5, 5

5. Omaha Creighton Prep, 15-5, 6

6. Gretna, 14-6, 4

7. Omaha Skutt, 19-0, 8

8. Papillion-La Vista South, 13-7, 9

9. Elkhorn South, 12-8, 7

10. Lincoln Pius X, 14-7, 10

CLASS A

1. Omaha Westside, 21-1, 1

2. Bellevue West, 20-3, 2

3. Millard North, 19-2, 3

4. Omaha Central, 17-5, 5

5. Omaha Creighton Prep, 15-5, 6

6. Gretna, 14-6, 4

7. Papillion-La Vista South/13-7, 8

8. Elkhorn South, 12-8, 7

9. Lincoln Pius X, 14-7, 9

10. Omaha North, 13-8, 10

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 19-0, 1

2. Omaha Roncalli, 14-4, 2

3. Scottsbluff, 16-5, 3

4. Bennington, 15-5/4

5. Platteview, 17-6, 5

6. Waverly, 14-7, 6

7. Beatrice, 12-5, 7

8. Elkhorn, 11-8, 8

9. McCook, 17-6, 9

10. York, 14-8, 10

CLASS C-1

1. Ashland-Greenwood, 19-1, 1

2. Kearney Catholic, 21-1, 2

3. Wahoo, 19-2, 3

4. Ogallala, 18-4, 7

5. Omaha Concordia, 17-3, 4

6. Auburn, 19-3, 5

7. Wayne, 20-3, 6

8. Gordon-Rushville, 19-2, 8

9. Fort Calhoun, 17-4, 9

10. Central City, 18-5, 10

CLASS C-2

1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 22-0, 1

2. Howells-Dodge, 19-3, 2

3. Doniphan-Trumbull, 19-2, 3

4. Freeman, 20-2, 4

5. Grand Island Central Catholic, 17-3, 5

6. Norfolk Catholic, 18-3, 6

7. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 19-4, 7

8. Amherst, 19-3, 10

9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 18-5, 9

10. Hastings St. Cecilia, 15-7, 8

CLASS D-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick, 19-2, 1

2. Dundy County-Stratton, 19-3, 2

3. Loomis, 18-4, 3

4. Ainsworth, 15-7, 5

5. Nebraska City Lourdes, 11-9, 4

6. Kenesaw, 18-3, 6

7. Riverside, 16-6, 7

8. Burwell, 19-3, 8

9. Elgin/Pope John, 86-4, 9

10. Johnson-Brock, 15-8, NR

CLASS D-2

1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 18-5, 1

2. Lincoln Parkview, 15-6, 2

3. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 19-2, 3

4. Wynot, 19-2, 4

5. Humphrey SF, 15-6, 5

6. Osceola, 18-4, 6

7. Medicine Valley, 18-2, 7

8. Mullen, 15-8, 8

9. Hyannis, 19-2, 9

10. Shelton, 15-7, NR​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

