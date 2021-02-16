 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Feb. 16
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Feb. 16

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Feb 8.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Record, previous ranking

1. Bellevue West, 19-2, 1

2. Millard North, 21-1, 2

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 18-2, 3

4. Lincoln Pius X, 15-2, 6

5. Omaha Central, 19-3, 4

6. Omaha Westside, 15-5, 5

7. Papillion-La Vista, 13-6, 7

8. Millard West, 14-5, 8

9. Papillion-LV South, 11-9, 9

10. Gretna, 10-8, 10

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 14-4, 3

2. Norris, 15-2, 2

3. Elkhorn MM, 16-3, 1

4. Elkhorn, 15-6, 4

5. Waverly, 13-4, 5

6. Platteview, 16-4, 6

7. Beatrice, 13-5, 7

8. Omaha Roncalli, 10-8, 8

9. Bennington, 10-8, 9

10. Scottsbluff, 12-8, NR

CLASS C-1

1. Auburn, 19-0, 1

2. Adams Central, 21-1, 2

3. Kearney Catholic, 19-2, 3

4. St. Paul, 20-1, 4

5. Milford, 22-0, 5

6. Wahoo, 16-4, 6

7. Ogallala, 15-4, 7

8. North Bend, 16-4, 10

9. Omaha Concordia, 16-4, NR

10. Wayne, 19-4, 8

CLASS C-2

1. Grand Island CC, 17-4, 1

2. Yutan, 18-2, 2

3. BRLD, 14-4, 3

4. Cross County, 19-3, 5

5. Amherst, 20-2, 8

6. Centennial, 15-5, 9

7. Sutton, 14-7, 10

8. Hershey, 18-3, 7

9. Hartington CC, 15-6, 6

10. Wakefield, 18-4, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Humphrey/LHF, 17-4, 1

2. Burwell, 20-0, 2

3. North Platte St. Pat’s, 17-5, 5

4. Southern Valley, 15-4, 4

5. Howells-Dodge, 14-8, 3

6. Ansley-Litchfield, 17-3, 6

7. Neb. City Lourdes, 13-7, 7

8. Osmond, 18-3, 8

9. BDS, 16-5, 9

10. Mead, 14-5, NR

CLASS D-2

1. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 19-1, 1

2. Lincoln Parkview, 21-1, 2

3. Mullen, 19-3, 4

4. Loomis, 18-4, 3

5. Humphrey SF, 16-4, 5

6. Falls City SH, 13-7, 7

7. Osceola, 17-4, 8

8. Wynot, 15-7, 6

9. Paxton, 14-7, 9

10. Diller-Odell, 11-8, 10

Past All-Nebraska basketball teams

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert