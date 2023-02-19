Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on February 19.
Top 10/Class A
1. Bellevue West, 24-0, 1
2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 18-6, 2
3. Millard North, 19-4, 3
5. Omaha Westside, 16-7, 6
7. Lincoln Southwest, 14-9, 7
8. Elkhorn South, 15-6, 9
9. Papillion-La Vista South, 14-8, NR
10. Lincoln Southeast, 14-9, NR
Class B
5. Omaha Roncalli, 15-7, 4
9. South Sioux City, 12-10, 10
CLASS C-1
3. Ashland-Greenwood, 22-1, 3
5. Lincoln Lutheran, 16-6, 4
8. Omaha Concordia, 20-3, 8
Class C-2
1. Doniphan-Trumbull, 22-1, 1
2. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 19-4, 2
6. Norfolk Catholic, 15-7, 6
7. Elkhorn Valley, 20-2, 7
8. Elmwood-Murdock, 16-7, 9
9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 16-8, 8
10. Wisner-Pilger, 17-6, 10
Class D-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 20-2, 1
2. Maywood-Hayes Center, 23-1, 2
3. Dundy County-Stratton, 19-4, 3
4. Johnson-Brock, 19-4, 4
5. Howells-Dodge, 18-5, 5
6. Bancroft-Rosalie, 17-6, 6
10. Ansley-Litchfield, 16-5, NR
Class D-2
1. Lincoln Parkview, 20-3, 1
5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 15-8, 5
6. Humphrey St. Francis, 16-6, 6
7. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 13-7, 9
8. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 17-5, 10
