Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Feb. 21

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 21.
Top 10
School, Record, Previous ranking
1. Bellevue West, 21-3, 2
2. Omaha Westside, 22-2, 1
3. Millard North, 21-2, 3
5. Omaha Central, 18-6, 4
6. Omaha Creighton Prep, 15-7, 5
8. Papillion-La Vista South, 15-7, 8
9. Elkhorn South, 14-8, 9
10. Lincoln Pius X, 16-7, 10
CLASS B
2. Omaha Roncalli, 16-4, 2
CLASS C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood, 21-1, 1
2. Kearney Catholic, 22-1, 2
5. Omaha Concordia, 19-3, 5
8. Gordon-Rushville, 20-2, 8
10. Central City, 19-5, 10
CLASS C-2
1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 23-0, 1
2. Howells-Dodge, 20-3, 2
3. Doniphan-Trumbull, 20-2, 3
5. Grand Island Central Catholic, 19-3, 5
6. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 20-4, 7
7. Norfolk Catholic, 18-4, 6
9. Hastings St. Cecilia, 16-7, 10
10. Laurel-Concord Coleridge, 18-6, 9
1. North Platte St. Patrick, 20-2, 1
2. Dundy County-Stratton, 20-3, 2
8. Elgin/Pope John, 18-5, 9
9. Johnson-Brock, 16-8, 10
10. Nebraska City Lourdes, 12-10, 5
CLASS D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 19-5, 1
2. Lincoln Parkview, 15-6, 2
3. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 21-2, 3
5. Humphrey St. Francis, 16-6, 5
7. Medicine Valley, 18-3, 7
