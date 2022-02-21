 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Feb. 21

  • 0

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 21.

* * *

Top 10

School, Record, Previous ranking

1. Bellevue West, 21-3, 2

2. Omaha Westside, 22-2, 1

3. Millard North, 21-2, 3

4. Gretna, 16-6, 6

5. Omaha Central, 18-6, 4

6. Omaha Creighton Prep, 15-7, 5

7. Omaha Skutt, 21-0, 7

8. Papillion-La Vista South, 15-7, 8

9. Elkhorn South, 14-8, 9

10. Lincoln Pius X, 16-7, 10

CLASS A

1. Bellevue West, 21-3, 2

2. Omaha Westside, 22-2, 1

3. Millard North, 21-2, 3

4. Gretna, 16-6, 6

5. Omaha Central, 18-6, 4

6. Omaha Creighton Prep, 15-7, 5

7. Papillion-La Vista South, 15-7, 7

8. Elkhorn South, 14-8, 8

9. Lincoln Pius X, 16-7, 9

10. Lincoln Southwest, 15-7, NR

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 21-0, 1

2. Omaha Roncalli, 16-4, 2

3. Scottsbluff, 18-5, 3

4. Bennington, 17-5, 4

5. Platteview, 17-6, 5

6. Beatrice, 14-5, 7

7. Waverly, 14-8, 6

8. Elkhorn, 11-10, 8

9. McCook, 18-6, 9

10. York, 15-8, 10

CLASS C-1

1. Ashland-Greenwood, 21-1, 1

2. Kearney Catholic, 22-1, 2

3. Wahoo, 20-2, 3

4. Ogallala, 19-4, 4

5. Omaha Concordia, 19-3, 5

6. Auburn, 20-3, 6

7. Wayne, 21-3, 7

8. Gordon-Rushville, 20-2, 8

9. Fort Calhoun, 18-4, 9

10. Central City, 19-5, 10

CLASS C-2

1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 23-0, 1

2. Howells-Dodge, 20-3, 2

3. Doniphan-Trumbull, 20-2, 3

4. Freeman, 21-2, 4

5. Grand Island Central Catholic, 19-3, 5

6. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 20-4, 7

7. Norfolk Catholic, 18-4, 6

8. Amherst, 20-3, 8

9. Hastings St. Cecilia, 16-7, 10

10. Laurel-Concord Coleridge, 18-6, 9

CLASS D-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick, 20-2, 1

2. Dundy County-Stratton, 20-3, 2

3. Loomis, 19-4, 3

4. Ainsworth, 16-7, 4

5. Riverside, 17-6, 7

6. Kenesaw, 18-4, 6

7. Burwell, 20-3, 8

8. Elgin/Pope John, 18-5, 9

9. Johnson-Brock, 16-8, 10

10. Nebraska City Lourdes, 12-10, 5

CLASS D-2

1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 19-5, 1

2. Lincoln Parkview, 15-6, 2

3. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 21-2, 3

4. Wynot, 20-2, 4

5. Humphrey St. Francis, 16-6, 5

6. Osceola, 19-4, 6

7. Medicine Valley, 18-3, 7

8. Mullen, 15-8, 8

9. Hyannis, 21-2, 9

10. Shelton, 16-7, 10​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

