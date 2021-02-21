Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Feb. 22

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 22.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Record, previous ranking
1. Bellevue West, 20-2, 1
2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 20-2, 3
3. Millard North, 22-2, 2
4. Lincoln Pius X, 17-2, 4
5. Omaha Central, 19-5, 5
6. Omaha Westside, 16-6, 6
7. Papillion-La Vista, 15-6, 7
8. Millard West, 15-5, 8
9. Papio South, 13-9, 9
10. Gretna, 11-9, 10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 16-4, 1
2. Norris, 16-2, 2
3. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 17-3, 3
4. Elkhorn, 16-6, 4
5. Platteview, 17-4, 6
6. Beatrice, 15-5, 7
7. Waverly, 13-5, 5
8. Omaha Roncalli, 11-10, 8
9. Bennington, 10-9, 9
10. Scottsbluff, 13-8, 10
Class C-1
1. Auburn, 20-0, 1
2. Kearney Catholic, 20-2, 3
3. Adams Central, 21-2, 2
4. Milford, 23-0, 5
5. Wahoo, 16-6, 6
6. St. Paul, 20-2, 4
7. Ogallala, 17-4, 7
8. North Bend, 17-4, 8
9. Omaha Concordia, 18-4, 9
10. Pierce, 18-4, NR
Class C-2
1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 19-4, 1
2. Yutan, 19-2, 2
3. BRLD, 15-4, 3
4. Cross County, 20-3, 4
5. Amherst, 21-2, 5
6. Centennial, 16-5, 6
7. Sutton, 16-7, 7
8. Hershey, 18-3, 8
9. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 16-6, 9
10. Wakefield, 19-4, 10
Class D-1
1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 18-4, 1
2. Burwell, 21-0, 2
3. North Platte St. Patrick's, 18-5, 3
4. Southern Valley, 16-4, 4
5. Howells-Dodge, 15-8, 5
6. Ansley-Litchfield, 18-3, 6
7. Nebraska City Lourdes, 13-8, 7
8. Osmond, 19-3, 8
9. BDS, 17-5, 9
10. Johnson-Brock, 15-9, NR
Class D-2
1. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 20-1, 1
2. Lincoln Parkview, 22-1, 2
3. Mullen, 20-3, 3
4. Loomis, 19-4, 4
5. Humphrey St. Francis, 17-4, 5
6. Falls City Sacred Heart, 14-7, 6
7. Wynot, 17-7, 8
8. Osceola, 18-5, 7
9. Paxton, 14-8, 9
10. Diller-Odell, 11-9, 10