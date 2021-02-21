 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Feb. 22
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Feb. 22

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 22.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Record, previous ranking

1. Bellevue West, 20-2, 1

2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 20-2, 3

3. Millard North, 22-2, 2

4. Lincoln Pius X, 17-2, 4

5. Omaha Central, 19-5, 5

6. Omaha Westside, 16-6, 6

7. Papillion-La Vista, 15-6, 7

8. Millard West, 15-5, 8

9. Papio South, 13-9, 9

10. Gretna, 11-9, 10

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 16-4, 1

2. Norris, 16-2, 2

3. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 17-3, 3

4. Elkhorn, 16-6, 4

5. Platteview, 17-4, 6

6. Beatrice, 15-5, 7

7. Waverly, 13-5, 5

8. Omaha Roncalli, 11-10, 8

9. Bennington, 10-9, 9

10. Scottsbluff, 13-8, 10

Class C-1

1. Auburn, 20-0, 1

2. Kearney Catholic, 20-2, 3

3. Adams Central, 21-2, 2

4. Milford, 23-0, 5

5. Wahoo, 16-6, 6

6. St. Paul, 20-2, 4

7. Ogallala, 17-4, 7

8. North Bend, 17-4, 8

9. Omaha Concordia, 18-4, 9

10. Pierce, 18-4, NR

Subscribe to The World-Herald and get full access to our coverage of high school sports

Class C-2

1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 19-4, 1

2. Yutan, 19-2, 2

3. BRLD, 15-4, 3

4. Cross County, 20-3, 4

5. Amherst, 21-2, 5

6. Centennial, 16-5, 6

7. Sutton, 16-7, 7

8. Hershey, 18-3, 8

9. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 16-6, 9

10. Wakefield, 19-4, 10

Class D-1

1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 18-4, 1

2. Burwell, 21-0, 2

3. North Platte St. Patrick's, 18-5, 3

4. Southern Valley, 16-4, 4

5. Howells-Dodge, 15-8, 5

6. Ansley-Litchfield, 18-3, 6

7. Nebraska City Lourdes, 13-8, 7

8. Osmond, 19-3, 8

9. BDS, 17-5, 9

10. Johnson-Brock, 15-9, NR

Class D-2

1. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 20-1, 1

2. Lincoln Parkview, 22-1, 2

3. Mullen, 20-3, 3

4. Loomis, 19-4, 4

5. Humphrey St. Francis, 17-4, 5

6. Falls City Sacred Heart, 14-7, 6

7. Wynot, 17-7, 8

8. Osceola, 18-5, 7

9. Paxton, 14-8, 9

10. Diller-Odell, 11-9, 10

Photos: Bellevue West boys basketball gets win over Iowa's Waukee

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert