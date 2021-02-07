 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Feb. 8
BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Feb. 8

  • Updated
Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Feb 8.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Record, previous ranking

1. Bellevue West;, 17-1, 1

2. Millard North, 19-1, 2

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 16-2, 3

4. Omaha Central, 17-2, 4

5. Omaha Westside, 14-4, 6

6. Lincoln Pius X, 13-2, 5

7. Papillion-La Vista, 11-6, 7

8. Millard West, 13-4, 8

9. Papio-LV South, 10-9, 9

10. Gretna, 9-7, 10

Class B

1. Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 16-1, 1

2. Norris, 14-1, 2

3. Omaha Skutt, 12-4, 3

4. Elkhorn, 13-5, 6

5. Waverly, 13-3, 4

6. Platteview, 15-4, 5

7. Beatrice, 13-5, 7

8. Omaha Roncalli, 9-7, 9

9. Bennington, 9-7, 8

10. Aurora, 11-8, NR

Class C-1

1. Auburn, 16-0, 1

2. Adams Central, 19-1, 2

3. Kearney Catholic, 18-2, 3

4. St. Paul, 17-1, 4

5. Milford, 20-0, 5

6. Wahoo, 13-4, 6

7. Ogallala, 15-3, 7

8. Wayne, 18-3, 9

9. Pierce, 15-3, 10

10. North Bend, 12-4, 8

Class C-2

1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 16-3, 1

2. Yutan, 16-2, 4

3. BRLD, 12-3, 7

4. Oakland-Craig, 15-5, 2

5. Cross County, 16-3, 5

6. Hartington Central Catholic, 11-5, 6

7. Hershey, 17-2, 8

8. Amherst, 18-2, 9

9. Centennial, 14-4, NR

10. Sutton, 13-6, 3

Class D-1

1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 15-4, 1

2. Burwell, 20-0, 2

3. Howells-Dodge, 14-6, 3

4. Southern Valley, 14-3, 5

5. North Platte St. Pat’s, 15-5, 4

6. Ansley-Litchfield, 16-3, 7

7. Nebraska City Lourdes, 11-7, 6

8. Osmond, 18-2, 9

9. BDS, 16-5, 10

10. Walthill, 14-3, NR

Class D-2

1. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 17-1, 1

2. Lincoln Parkview, 18-1, 2

3. Loomis, 16-3, 3

4. Mullen, 17-3, 4

5. Humphrey St. Francis, 14-4, 5

6. Wynot, 13-6, 6

7. Falls City Sacred Heart, 12-7, 7

8. Osceola, 15-4, 8

9. Paxton, 13-6, 9

10. Diller-Odell, 11-7, 10

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

