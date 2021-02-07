Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Feb. 8

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Feb 8.
Top 10/Class A
Record, previous ranking
1. Bellevue West;, 17-1, 1
2. Millard North, 19-1, 2
3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 16-2, 3
4. Omaha Central, 17-2, 4
5. Omaha Westside, 14-4, 6
6. Lincoln Pius X, 13-2, 5
7. Papillion-La Vista, 11-6, 7
8. Millard West, 13-4, 8
9. Papio-LV South, 10-9, 9
10. Gretna, 9-7, 10
Class B
1. Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 16-1, 1
2. Norris, 14-1, 2
3. Omaha Skutt, 12-4, 3
4. Elkhorn, 13-5, 6
5. Waverly, 13-3, 4
6. Platteview, 15-4, 5
7. Beatrice, 13-5, 7
8. Omaha Roncalli, 9-7, 9
9. Bennington, 9-7, 8
10. Aurora, 11-8, NR
Class C-1
1. Auburn, 16-0, 1
2. Adams Central, 19-1, 2
3. Kearney Catholic, 18-2, 3
4. St. Paul, 17-1, 4
5. Milford, 20-0, 5
6. Wahoo, 13-4, 6
7. Ogallala, 15-3, 7
8. Wayne, 18-3, 9
9. Pierce, 15-3, 10
10. North Bend, 12-4, 8
Class C-2
1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 16-3, 1
2. Yutan, 16-2, 4
3. BRLD, 12-3, 7
4. Oakland-Craig, 15-5, 2
5. Cross County, 16-3, 5
6. Hartington Central Catholic, 11-5, 6
7. Hershey, 17-2, 8
8. Amherst, 18-2, 9
9. Centennial, 14-4, NR
10. Sutton, 13-6, 3
Class D-1
1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 15-4, 1
2. Burwell, 20-0, 2
3. Howells-Dodge, 14-6, 3
4. Southern Valley, 14-3, 5
5. North Platte St. Pat’s, 15-5, 4
6. Ansley-Litchfield, 16-3, 7
7. Nebraska City Lourdes, 11-7, 6
8. Osmond, 18-2, 9
9. BDS, 16-5, 10
10. Walthill, 14-3, NR
Class D-2
1. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 17-1, 1
2. Lincoln Parkview, 18-1, 2
3. Loomis, 16-3, 3
4. Mullen, 17-3, 4
5. Humphrey St. Francis, 14-4, 5
6. Wynot, 13-6, 6
7. Falls City Sacred Heart, 12-7, 7
8. Osceola, 15-4, 8
9. Paxton, 13-6, 9
10. Diller-Odell, 11-7, 10