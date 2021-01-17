Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Jan. 18

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 18.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Record, previous ranking
1. Millard North, 13-0, 1
2. Bellevue West, 11-1, 2
3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 11-1, 3
4. Omaha Central, 12-1, 4
5. Lincoln Pius X, 7-1, 5
6. Papillion-La Vista, 6-4, 6
7. Papio South, 7-5, 7
8. Omaha Westside, 8-3, 9
9. Millard West, 8-3, NR
10. Gretna, 7-4, NR
Class B
1. Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 11-1, 1
2. Waverly, 8-1, 2
3. Omaha Skutt, 10-2, 3
4. Norris, 7-1, 4
5. Platteview, 11-2, 5
6. Elkhorn, 7-3, 6
7. Beatrice, 9-3, 7
8. Bennington, 6-3, 9
9. Omaha Roncalli, 6-6, 10
10. Elkhorn North, 4-7, NR
Class C-1
1. Auburn, 11-0, 1
2. Adams Central, 14-1, 2
3. Kearney Catholic, 13-2, 3
4. Wahoo, 10-2, 4
5. St. Paul, 12-1, 6
6. Milford, 14-0, 7
7. Ogallala, 9-2, 5
8. North Bend, 9-1, 8
9. Wayne, 13-2, 9
10. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 10-2, 10
Class C-2
1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 121-1, 1
2. BRLD, 8-2, 2
3. Oakland-Craig, 12-2, 3
4. Hershey, 13-1, 4
5. Bridgeport, 13-1, 5
6. Amherst, 12-1, 6
7. Heartland, 9-2, 7
8. Cross County, 11-2, 8
9. Sutton, 8-4, 9
10. Yutan, 10-2, NR
Class D-1
1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 9-3, 1
2. Howells-Dodge, 9-4, 3
3. Burwell, 14-0, 5
4. Southern Valley, 10-2, 4
5. North Platte St. Pat's, 9-3, 2
6. Nebraska City Lourdes, 7-5, 6
7. Ansley-Litchfield, 12-2, 7
8. Elm Creek, 9-2, 8
9. Osmond, 10-2, 9
10. Mead, 8-3, 10
Class D-2
1. Lincoln Parkview, 12-0, 1
2. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 11-1, 3
3. Loomis, 11-2, 4
4. Mullen, 11-2, 5
5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 8-4, 2
6. Humphrey Saint Francis, 8-3, 6
7. Wynot, 10-4, 7
8. Osceola, 10-2, 8
9. Diller-Odell, 9-3, 9
10. Wallace, 10-2, NR