Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Jan. 18
BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Jan. 18

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 18.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Record, previous ranking

1. Millard North, 13-0, 1

2. Bellevue West, 11-1, 2

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 11-1, 3

4. Omaha Central, 12-1, 4

5. Lincoln Pius X, 7-1, 5

6. Papillion-La Vista, 6-4, 6

7. Papio South, 7-5, 7

8. Omaha Westside, 8-3, 9

9. Millard West, 8-3, NR

10. Gretna, 7-4, NR

Class B

1. Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 11-1, 1

2. Waverly, 8-1, 2

3. Omaha Skutt, 10-2, 3

4. Norris, 7-1, 4

5. Platteview, 11-2, 5

6. Elkhorn, 7-3, 6

7. Beatrice, 9-3, 7

8. Bennington, 6-3, 9

9. Omaha Roncalli, 6-6, 10

10. Elkhorn North, 4-7, NR

Class C-1

1. Auburn, 11-0, 1

2. Adams Central, 14-1, 2

3. Kearney Catholic, 13-2, 3

4. Wahoo, 10-2, 4

5. St. Paul, 12-1, 6

6. Milford, 14-0, 7

7. Ogallala, 9-2, 5

8. North Bend, 9-1, 8

9. Wayne, 13-2, 9

10. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 10-2, 10

Class C-2

1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 121-1, 1

2. BRLD, 8-2, 2

3. Oakland-Craig, 12-2, 3

4. Hershey, 13-1, 4

5. Bridgeport, 13-1, 5

6. Amherst, 12-1, 6

7. Heartland, 9-2, 7

8. Cross County, 11-2, 8

9. Sutton, 8-4, 9

10. Yutan, 10-2, NR

Class D-1

1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 9-3, 1

2. Howells-Dodge, 9-4, 3

3. Burwell, 14-0, 5

4. Southern Valley, 10-2, 4

5. North Platte St. Pat's, 9-3, 2

6. Nebraska City Lourdes, 7-5, 6

7. Ansley-Litchfield, 12-2, 7

8. Elm Creek, 9-2, 8

9. Osmond, 10-2, 9

10. Mead, 8-3, 10

Class D-2

1. Lincoln Parkview, 12-0, 1

2. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 11-1, 3

3. Loomis, 11-2, 4

4. Mullen, 11-2, 5

5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 8-4, 2

6. Humphrey Saint Francis, 8-3, 6

7. Wynot, 10-4, 7

8. Osceola, 10-2, 8

9. Diller-Odell, 9-3, 9

10. Wallace, 10-2, NR

Photos: Metro Conference basketball tournament finals

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

