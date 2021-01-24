 Skip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Jan. 25
BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Jan. 25

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 25.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Record, previous ranking

1. Millard North, 16-0, 1

2. Bellevue West, 13-1, 2

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 13-1, 3

4. Omaha Central, 14-2, 4

5. Lincoln Pius X, 9-1, 5

6. Omaha Westside, 10-4, 8

7. Papillion-La Vista, 8-5, 6

8. Millard West, 10-3, 9

9. Papio-LV South, 8-7, 7

10. Lincoln North Star, 6-4, NR

Class B

1. Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 13-1, 1

2. Waverly, 10-1, 2

3. Norris, 10-1, 4

4. Omaha Skutt, 11-3, 3

5. Platteview, 12-3, 5

6. Beatrice, 11-3, 7

7. Elkhorn, 8-4, 6

8. Bennington, 7-4, 8

9. Omaha Roncalli, 7-7, 9

10. Elkhorn North, 6-7, 10

Class C-1

1. Auburn 13-0, 1

2. Adams Central, 15-1, 2

3. Kearney Catholic, 15-2, 3

4. Wahoo, 11-3, 4

5. St. Paul, 13-1, 5

6. Milford, 16-0, 6

7. Ogallala, 10-3, 7

8. North Bend, 10-3, 8

9. Wayne, 14-3, 9

10. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 12-2, 10

Class C-2

1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 12-2, 1

2. Oakland-Craig, 14-3, 3

3. Cross County, 13-2, 8

4. Sutton, 11-4, 9

5. Yutan, 12-2, 10

6. Hartington Central Catholic, 10-3, NR

7. BRLD, 8-3, 2

8. Hershey, 15-2, 4

9. Amherst, 14-2, 6

10. Heartland, 10-2, 7

Class D-1

1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 11-3, 1

2. Howells-Dodge, 11-4, 2

3. Burwell, 16-0, 3

4. Southern Valley, 11-2, 4

5. North Platte St. Pat’s, 13-4, 5

6. Nebraska City Lourdes, 9-6, 6

7. Ansley-Litchfield, 14-2, 7

8. Elm Creek, 10-2, 8

9. Osmond, 12-2, 9

10. BDS, 11-4, NR

Class D-2

1. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 13-1, 2

2. Lincoln Parkview 13-1, 1

3. Loomis, 12-2, 3

4. Mullen, 12-2, 4

5. Humphrey St. Francis, 10-3, 6

6. Falls City Sacred Heart, 9-5, 5

7. Wynot, 10-4, 7

8. Osceola, 11-3, 8

9. Diller-Odell, 10-5, 9

10. Paxton, 9-5, NR

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

