Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Jan. 25

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 25.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Record, previous ranking
1. Millard North, 16-0, 1
2. Bellevue West, 13-1, 2
3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 13-1, 3
4. Omaha Central, 14-2, 4
5. Lincoln Pius X, 9-1, 5
6. Omaha Westside, 10-4, 8
7. Papillion-La Vista, 8-5, 6
8. Millard West, 10-3, 9
9. Papio-LV South, 8-7, 7
10. Lincoln North Star, 6-4, NR
Class B
1. Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 13-1, 1
2. Waverly, 10-1, 2
3. Norris, 10-1, 4
4. Omaha Skutt, 11-3, 3
5. Platteview, 12-3, 5
6. Beatrice, 11-3, 7
7. Elkhorn, 8-4, 6
8. Bennington, 7-4, 8
9. Omaha Roncalli, 7-7, 9
10. Elkhorn North, 6-7, 10
Class C-1
1. Auburn 13-0, 1
2. Adams Central, 15-1, 2
3. Kearney Catholic, 15-2, 3
4. Wahoo, 11-3, 4
5. St. Paul, 13-1, 5
6. Milford, 16-0, 6
7. Ogallala, 10-3, 7
8. North Bend, 10-3, 8
9. Wayne, 14-3, 9
10. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 12-2, 10
Class C-2
1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 12-2, 1
2. Oakland-Craig, 14-3, 3
3. Cross County, 13-2, 8
4. Sutton, 11-4, 9
5. Yutan, 12-2, 10
6. Hartington Central Catholic, 10-3, NR
7. BRLD, 8-3, 2
8. Hershey, 15-2, 4
9. Amherst, 14-2, 6
10. Heartland, 10-2, 7
Class D-1
1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 11-3, 1
2. Howells-Dodge, 11-4, 2
3. Burwell, 16-0, 3
4. Southern Valley, 11-2, 4
5. North Platte St. Pat’s, 13-4, 5
6. Nebraska City Lourdes, 9-6, 6
7. Ansley-Litchfield, 14-2, 7
8. Elm Creek, 10-2, 8
9. Osmond, 12-2, 9
10. BDS, 11-4, NR
Class D-2
1. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 13-1, 2
2. Lincoln Parkview 13-1, 1
3. Loomis, 12-2, 3
4. Mullen, 12-2, 4
5. Humphrey St. Francis, 10-3, 6
6. Falls City Sacred Heart, 9-5, 5
7. Wynot, 10-4, 7
8. Osceola, 11-3, 8
9. Diller-Odell, 10-5, 9
10. Paxton, 9-5, NR