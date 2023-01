Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Jan. 29

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on January 29.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Record, previous ranking

1. Bellevue West, 16-0, 1

2. Gretna, 13-2, 2

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 14-5, 3

4. Millard North, 15-3, 5

5. Lincoln Southeast, 11-6, 9

6. Lincoln East, 11-4, 6

7. Omaha Westside, 10-5, 4

8. Omaha Central, 10-6, 7

9. Lincoln Pius X, 12-5, 10

10. Lincoln Southwest, 9-6, NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 14-2, 1

2. Platteview, 15-3, 2

3. Crete, 16-2, 5

4. Bennington, 12-5, 7

5. Elkhorn, 11-7, 4

6. Omaha Roncalli, 10-6, 3

7. Norris, 10-7, 9

8. Waverly, 8-7, 6

9. Beatrice, 9-6, NR

10. York, 11-5, 10

Class C-1

1. Ogallala, 19-0, 1

2. Wahoo, 15-1, 2

3. Ashland-Greenwood, 16-1, 3

4. Auburn, 12-4, 4

5. Central City, 16-1, 5

6. O’Neill, 12-3, 8

7. Lincoln Lutheran, 13-6, NR

8. Omaha Concordia, 15-2, 6

9. Pierce, 14-2, 9

10. Aurora, 11-6, 7

Class C-2

1. Doniphan-Trumbull, 17-0, 1

2. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 13-3, 2

3. Amherst, 15-1, 3

4. Tri County, 16-2, 4

5. Freeman, 17-1, 5

6. Norfolk Catholic, 11-4, 6

7. Wakefield, 15-2, NR

8. Elkhorn Valley, 15-1, 8

9. Gordon-Rushville, 10-3, 10

10. Summerland, 14-2, NR

Class D-1

1. Maywood-Hayes Center, 18-0, 1

2. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 15-2, 2

3. Elm Creek, 16-1, 3

4. Dundy County-Stratton, 14-3, 4

5. Howells-Dodge, 14-3, 5

6. South Loup, 14-2, 6

7. Mead, 12-4, 7

8. Johnson-Brock, 14-3, 8

9. Leyton, 17-0, 10

10. Bancroft-Rosalie, 13-5, 9

Class D-2

1. Lincoln Parkview, 15-3, 1

2. Shelton, 14-1, 2

3. Osceola, 15-2, 4

4. Wynot, 14-3, 3

5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 9-7, 5

6. Humphrey St. Francis, 11-6, 6

7. Santee, 9-1, 10

8. Stuart, 12-3, NR

9. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 9-6, NR

10. Nebraska Lutheran, 13-4, 9

Top games this week

Class A — Tuesday: Sioux City East at Bellevue West, Omaha Bryan at Gretna, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Central, Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Westside. Friday: Omaha Creighton Prep at Bellevue West, Elkhorn South at Westside. Saturday: Lincoln Pius X at Bellevue West, Lincoln Southeast at Creighton Prep, Elkhorn South at Omaha Central.

Class B — Tuesday: Bennington at Omaha Skutt, Beatrice at Norris, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Omaha Gross. Friday: Crete at Wahoo, McCook at Ogallala, Waverly at Aurora. Saturday: Beatrice at Wahoo, Bennington at Omaha North, Mount Michael at Skutt, Omaha Roncalli at South Sioux City, Scottsbluff at Sidney.

Class C-1 — Tuesday: Boys Town at Ashland-Greenwood. Friday: Ashland-Greenwood at Douglas County West, Gering at Sidney.

Class C-2 — Tuesday: Nebraska Lutheran at Cross County.

Conference tournaments: East Central Nebraska, semifinals Friday at home sites and final Saturday at Weeping Water. East Husker, semifinals Friday at West Point and final Saturday at Midland University, Fremont. Fort Kearny, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Holdrege. Lewis & Clark, semifinals Thursday at home sites and final Saturday at Wayne State. LouPlatte, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at Central City. Mid State, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Pierce. Niobrara Valley, semifinals Thursday at Elkhorn Valley (Tilden) and final Saturday at Niobrara. Pioneer, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at Tri County. Southern Nebraska, semifinals Thursday and final Saturday at Centennial (Utica). Twin Valley, semifinals Thursday at home sites and final Saturday at Hastings College. Western Trails, semifinals Friday and final Saturday at Western Nebraska Community College, Scottsbluff.​

