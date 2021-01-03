 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Jan. 4
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Jan. 4

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 4.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Record, previous ranking

1. Millard North, 10-0, 1

2. Bellevue West, 7-1, 2

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 8-1, 3

4. Omaha Central, 9-1, 4

5. Papio South, 6-2, 5

6. Lincoln Pius X, 5-0, 6

7. Papillion-La Vista, 4-4, 7

8. Millard West, 5-2, 8

9. Lincoln Southeast, 3-2, 10

10. Omaha Westside, 5-3, NR

Class B

1. Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 6-0, 1

2. Norris, 6-0, 3

3. Waverly, 5-1, 4

4. Omaha Skutt, 7-2, 5

5. Platteview, 7-1, 7

6. Elkhorn, 5-2, 2

7. Beatrice, 5-3, 6

8. Aurora, 5-4, 8

9. Bennington, 4-2, 9

10. Omaha Roncalli, 5-3, NR

Class C-1

1. Auburn, 8-0, 1

2. Adams Central, 10-1, 3

3. Kearney Catholic, 8-2, 4

4. Wahoo, 7-2, 2

5. Ogallala, 6-0, 5

6. Lincoln Christian, 5-2, 7

7. St. Paul, 8-1, 8

8. Douglas Co. West, 7-0, 10

9. Milford, 8-0, NR

10. North Bend, 7-1, 9

Class C-2

1. Grand Island CC, 9-0, 1

2. BRLD, 5-1, 2

3. Oakland-Craig, 10-2, 4

4. Bridgeport, 8-0, 5

5. Doniphan-Trumbull, 5-2, 6

6. Yutan, 6-1, 7

7. Sutton, 5-3, 3

8. Hershey, 7-1, 8

9. Cross County, 7-1, 9

10. Tri County, 8-1, 10

Class D-1

1. North Platte St. Pat’s, 7-2, 2

2. Humphrey/LHF, 7-3, 1

3. Howells-Dodge, 6-4, 3

4. Laurel-CC, 8-2, 4

5. Ansley-Litchfield, 8-1, 5

6. Elm Creek, 6-1, 7

7. Southern Valley, 7-1, 8

8. Burwell, 9-0, 9

9. Nebraska City Lourdes, 4-3, 6

10. Osmond, 7-1, NR

Class D-2

1. Lincoln Parkview, 5-0, 1

2. Falls City SH, 7-1, 2

3. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 7-1, 5

4. Wynot, 6-2, NR

5. Loomis, 7-2, 4

6. Humphrey St. Francis, 8-1, 3

7. Osceola, 7-1, 6

8. Diller-Odell, 7-1, 7

9. Mullen, 7-2, 8

10. Paxton, 6-2, 9

Photos: Metro Conference basketball tournament finals

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert