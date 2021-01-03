Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Jan. 4

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 4.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Record, previous ranking
1. Millard North, 10-0, 1
2. Bellevue West, 7-1, 2
3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 8-1, 3
4. Omaha Central, 9-1, 4
5. Papio South, 6-2, 5
6. Lincoln Pius X, 5-0, 6
7. Papillion-La Vista, 4-4, 7
8. Millard West, 5-2, 8
9. Lincoln Southeast, 3-2, 10
10. Omaha Westside, 5-3, NR
Class B
1. Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 6-0, 1
2. Norris, 6-0, 3
3. Waverly, 5-1, 4
4. Omaha Skutt, 7-2, 5
5. Platteview, 7-1, 7
6. Elkhorn, 5-2, 2
7. Beatrice, 5-3, 6
8. Aurora, 5-4, 8
9. Bennington, 4-2, 9
10. Omaha Roncalli, 5-3, NR
Class C-1
1. Auburn, 8-0, 1
2. Adams Central, 10-1, 3
3. Kearney Catholic, 8-2, 4
4. Wahoo, 7-2, 2
5. Ogallala, 6-0, 5
6. Lincoln Christian, 5-2, 7
7. St. Paul, 8-1, 8
8. Douglas Co. West, 7-0, 10
9. Milford, 8-0, NR
10. North Bend, 7-1, 9
Class C-2
1. Grand Island CC, 9-0, 1
2. BRLD, 5-1, 2
3. Oakland-Craig, 10-2, 4
4. Bridgeport, 8-0, 5
5. Doniphan-Trumbull, 5-2, 6
6. Yutan, 6-1, 7
7. Sutton, 5-3, 3
8. Hershey, 7-1, 8
9. Cross County, 7-1, 9
10. Tri County, 8-1, 10
Class D-1
1. North Platte St. Pat’s, 7-2, 2
2. Humphrey/LHF, 7-3, 1
3. Howells-Dodge, 6-4, 3
4. Laurel-CC, 8-2, 4
5. Ansley-Litchfield, 8-1, 5
6. Elm Creek, 6-1, 7
7. Southern Valley, 7-1, 8
8. Burwell, 9-0, 9
9. Nebraska City Lourdes, 4-3, 6
10. Osmond, 7-1, NR
Class D-2
1. Lincoln Parkview, 5-0, 1
2. Falls City SH, 7-1, 2
3. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 7-1, 5
4. Wynot, 6-2, NR
5. Loomis, 7-2, 4
6. Humphrey St. Francis, 8-1, 3
7. Osceola, 7-1, 6
8. Diller-Odell, 7-1, 7
9. Mullen, 7-2, 8
10. Paxton, 6-2, 9