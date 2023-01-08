Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Jan. 8

Check out the latest Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings from The World-Herald's Stu Pospisil.

* * *

TOP 10/CLASS A

School, record, previous ranking

1. Bellevue West, 12-0, 1

2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 8-4, 2

3. Gretna, 9-1, 3

4. Omaha Westside, 10-2, 5

5. Millard North, 9-2, 4

6. Lincoln High, 9-2, 6

7. Lincoln East, 7-2, 9

8. Lincoln Southwest, 6-4, NR

9. Lincoln North Star, 7-3, NR

10. Omaha Central, 8-3, 10

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 8-0, 1

2. Platteview, 10-0, 2

3. Bennington, 7-3, 3

4. Omaha Roncalli, 6-4, 5

5. Crete, 10-1, 7

6. Beatrice, 6-3, 8

7. York, 7-1, 10

8. Scottsbluff, 8-4, 4

9. Waverly, 5-4, 9

10. McCook, 7-2, 6

CLASS C-1

1. Ashland-Greenwood, 10-0, 1

2. Ogallala, 12-0, 2

3. Pierce, 10-0, 3

4. Wahoo, 8-1, 4

5. Auburn, 7-4, 5

6. Central City, 9-1, 6

7. Aurora, 8-3, 7

8. Omaha Concordia, 9-1, 9

9. Wayne, 10-3, NR

10. Sidney, 8-2, NR

CLASS C-2

1. Freeman, 11-0, 1

2. Doniphan-Trumbull, 12-0, 2

3. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 8-1, 3

4. Amherst, 10-1, 4

5. Norfolk Catholic, 6-3, 5

6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 8-3, 6

7. Fremont Bergan, 6-5, 7

8. Elkhorn Valley, 7-1, 9

9. Summerland, 9-0, 10

10. Grand Island Central Catholic, 4-7, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Maywood-Hayes Center, 13-0, 1

2. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 10-2, 2

3. Elm Creek, 10-1, 3

4. Dundy County-Stratton, 8-2, 5

5. South Loup, 8-1, 6

6. Howells-Dodge, 9-3, 7

7. Mead, 8-2, 4

8. Johnson-Brock, 9-2, 8

9. Bancroft-Rosalie, 9-3, 9

10. Leyton, 9-0, 10

CLASS D-2

1. Lincoln Parkview, 9-1, 1

2. Wynot, 9-0, 2

3. Shelton, 8-1, 3

4. Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-4, 4

5. Humphrey St. Francis, 8-2, 5

6. Osceola, 8-2, 9

7. Creighton, 9-2, 7

8. Wausa, 7-2, 6

9. Stuart, 7-1, 10

10. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 7-2, NR

Top games this week:

Class A — Tuesday: Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Northeast. Thursday: Omaha Westside at Gretna, Kearney at Lincoln East, Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X. Friday: Millard North at Omaha Central, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln North Star. Saturday: Lincoln East at Millard North, Lincoln North Star at Gretna, Lincoln Northeast at Elkhorn South, Kearney at Omaha Bryan, Lincoln High at Omaha Central.

Class B — Tuesday: Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview. Waverly at Elkhorn Mount Michael. Friday: Wahoo at Platteview, Bennington at Waverly, York at Crete, Norris at Blair. Saturday: Mount Michael at Omaha Roncalli, South Sioux City at Bennington, Crete at Norris.

Class C-1 — Tuesday: Wahoo at Blair, Norris at Lincoln Lutheran. Friday: Ogallala at Sidney, Pierce at Hartington Cedar Catholic. Saturday: Douglas County West at Wahoo, Central City at Centennial.

Class C-2 — Tuesday: York at Grand Island Central Catholic, Norfolk Catholic at Columbus Scotus, Wayne at Laurel, Alma at Amherst, Wakefield at Ponca, Yutan at Douglas County West. Saturday: Platteview at Yutan, Adams Central at Doniphan-Trumbull.

Class D-1 — Tuesday: Dundy County-Stratton at Hitchcock County, Mullen at North Platte St. Patrick’s. Friday: Hitchcock County at Alma, Ansley-Litchfield at Shelton, Potter-Dix at Leyton. Saturday: Howells-Dodge at Mead, Ponca at Bancroft-Rosalie, Elm Creek at Kenesaw

Class D-2 — Monday: Summerland at Stuart, Wynot at Wausa. Tuesday: Hartington Cedar Catholic at Wynot, Summerland at Creighton. Thursday: Osceola at Friend. Friday: Humphrey St. Francis at Clarkson/Leigh, Stuart at Elgin/Pope John ​

